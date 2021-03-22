when Japanese technology meets Italian design

In Mazda, anything with the MX prefix refers to an experimental or special car. Of course there is the Mazda MX-5, which we all know, but there was also the MX-6 coupe or the Mazda MX-3 and its curious 1.8-liter V6 and 136 hp (which is still the smallest V6 in the world at the level commercial).

And of course we have the Mazda MX-30, the brand’s new electric car. The saga of the experimental Mazda MX began 40 years ago, with the Mazda MX-81 Aria. And although it is little known, it is an extremely important car in the history of Mazda, which it united Italy with Japan at the time.

It all started with the idea of ​​a young Mazda designer, Hideyuki Miyakawa (“Hide”) and a friend of his, also a designer, to go around the world. In 1960 and at the age of 22, the two friends set out on a motorbike around the world.

With Southeast Asia as their starting point, they traversed India, Pakistan, the Middle East, and finally Europe, writing articles about their experiences for a Japanese publication. When they arrived in Italy, how could it be otherwise, they went to the Turin motor show.





At the Turin Hall, young Hide meets Maria Luisa Bassano (“Marisa”), student in Japanese and translator for the event. The young woman from Turin was studying Japanese, and she was also interested in cars. Hide, for his part, was passionate about Italy and cars. It was love at first sight. The next day, Hide was already eating at Marisa’s parents’ house and captivated Marisa’s family.

In 1961, Marisa went to study Japanese in Japan. There, thanks to a personal contact of the family with whom Marisa was staying, she met Tsuneji Matsuda, Mazda President. Of course they talked about cars and, being from the land of Pininfarina, they also talked about design.





Within a year, Marisa and Hide married and settled in Turin, Marisa’s homeland, but also in Pininfarina, Ghia and Bertone. Together, they acted as intermediaries between famous design studios and Japanese vehicle manufacturers. Mazda, which was looking for a differentiator for its new cars for export, loved the idea.

When Bertone meets Mazda



Mazda Familia, Bertone’s first design – and an Italian car body – for Mazda. It is the work of Giugiario.

The first collaboration between Mazda and a carriage Italian was completed in 1963. Bertone designed the Mazda Familia. The first body in the Familia range was a hunting brake, a two-door station wagon. It was followed by a four-door saloon and, in 1965, a classic coupe.



Mazda Luce Rotary Coupe (1969), also designed by Giugiaro.

Bertone, as a design studio, was one of the greats in Italy, although Nuccio Bertone never took a pencil to design. Mind you, he was a formidable talent scout. The author of the Mazda Familia was none other than Giorgetto Guigiaro to whom Bertone had given his first opportunity in his studio, since at Fiat they did not know how to see his talent.



The Mazda 323 range from 1980. The 323 served as the basis for the MX-81 and inherited its 136 hp 1.5-liter 4-cylinder.

Mazda continued to collaborate occasionally with Bertone and Ghia, both for production models, such as the Luce R130 Rotary Coupé (Bertone), as concept cars. In 1981, Mazda again collaborated with Bertone for a concept car, the Mazda MX-81 Aria, a fully wedge design concept car.





The MX-81, later christened the Aria for an Italian touch, uses the base of the Mazda 323, which had just hit the market in 1981. It was the manufacturer’s first front-wheel drive compact and was also the first winner of the Car Trophy. of the Year in Japan. The MX-81 was a way to promote the brand and the new model in Europe.

The Mazda MX-81 Aria: a futuristic Mazda 323





At the helm of the Bertone design, since 1980 there is no longer Marcello Gandini, who had succeeded Giugiaro. Now there is a Belgian that few know, Marc Deschamps, but that he signed the Renault R5 Turbo in 9176. His first concept car as Bertone Design Director was the Lamborghini Athon, and this Mazda is clearly in the same vein, with a side structured by a continuous body fold and a significant glass surface.

The exterior caused a sensation, both for its coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.29, and for its beauty. And in fact, we would soon see more of that Mazda MX-81 in other cars. But the most striking thing, without a doubt, was its interior.





Particularly surprising, it is a continuation of the various concept cars in which Bertone was looking to rearrange the interior to free up more space. Here, there is no steering wheel, replaced by a curious system of tapes, with a display as an instrument panel and the different controls surrounded by the “steering wheel-tape”.





In addition, seats rotate for easy onboard access. The Mazda MX-81 is designed from the inside out, with an emphasis on habitability, ease of use, and ultimately the driver and passengers.



It took until 1989 and the Mazda 323 F (Astina, in some markets) to see a possible and very tenuous relationship between the MX-81 and a production car from the Hiroshima firm.

Mazda assures that some ideas of the Mazda MX-81 were later seen in some series Mazda. It’s hard to see the influence of the Mazda MX-81 on the rest of Mazda’s production. Perhaps, in the Mazda 323F (1989-1994) you can see something of MX-81 in its silhouette and its general shape, a bit wedge design, as well as the retractable headlights, being the only Mazda Familia / 323 to show them off.

On the other hand, looking at the Mazda MX-81 Aria, one cannot help but see a Citroën in it. It may make us think of the Citroën BX. However, even though the BX was designed in the Marc Deschamps era, it has more of the Volvo Tundra than the MX-81. And it is that Bertone did not hesitate to recycle proposals that other manufacturers had not liked.





Be careful, it was not an exclusive practice of Bertone, all Italian design studios practiced this recycling. One of the closest examples is that of the first SEAT Ibiza designed by Giugiaro. The basis of its design was a proposal by Guigiaro himself for the Volkswagen Golf II and which was rejected by Wolfsburg.

As for the relationship between Italy and Japan, the MX-81 was not the last. The new Mazda MX-5 served as the basis for Fiat to revive an icon, the Fiat 124 Spider.













In Motorpasión | We tested the Mazda MX-30: Mazda’s first electric car arrives with good intentions but only 200 km of autonomy | We tested the Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary, a tribute to a legend who has been giving away sensations since 1989