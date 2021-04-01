when it will take place and how to compare the tickets

In the first place is to know the date on which Tecnavidad will be celebrated this year, which is none other than next December 17, so you still have plenty of time to organize and attend if you wish. The start time of everything is 21:00, so there is no problem with studies or work to attend an event in which companies and agencies are present in different ways.

The place where everything will happen is the well-known room The Riviera Madrid, which has a space of 1,500 square meters and, therefore, the capacity reaches 2,500 people. And what will you find there? Well, many things, such as live music from the following bands and soloists: Legends of Silence, GREENVELVET and Marcos Sierra, so the environment will be excellent musically speaking. But, in addition, with the entrance there is two hours of open bar and, so that you do not have to go out to dinner anywhere, thanks to Telepizza you will be able to eat without problems in the same place where the event is held.

A great solidarity raffle at Tecnavidad 2019

While listening to music and using Virtual Reality, which comes from Iberdrola, or trying to hold out as long as possible in the mechanical bull, it will be held a solidarity raffle as is tradition. All proceeds will go directly to the following NGOs: Blas Méndez Ponce Foundation and Jaime Alonso Abruña Foundation. The first is dedicated to improving everything that has to do with the quality of life of children and adolescents who are undergoing cancer treatment and, the second, does the same to improve everything that has to do with the health and environment of children sick.

The price of ballots to participate in the draw is five euros, and shipping is paid by DHL, which provides it for free. And what can be achieved? Well, thanks to the collaboration of different companies in a selfless way, there will be from smartphones; passing Smart TV; and even game consoles. Everything a good techie looks for.

Buy your ticket now to attend Tecnavidad 2019 and be supportive

If everything we have discussed fits you and you want to attend this event that correctly mixes technology and solidarity, the tickets are already on sale and, yes, you must hurry since the capacity is limited. The price is 12 euros, and then we leave the link to make the online purchase in a comfortable way: