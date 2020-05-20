The decision of the Spanish Football Federation to play express promotion rounds behind closed doors in Second B and Third has modest football on edge. The indebtedness, due to the cost of resuming the competition without box office income, to which the 16 Second B clubs that play the heats are bound, or the impossibility of many of the 72 Third party teams involved in the promotion to meet the expenses of the health protocol have become a complex problem. Although the clubs already know from this Tuesday, by means of a circular, that the federation has reached an agreement with the Mutualidad de Futbolistas so that the tests are free, the measure does not seem sufficient to alleviate the expenses. The promotion playoffs, with an audience, were the great celebration of modest football that allowed budgets to be balanced, their particular Champions.

Added to all this is the position, until now firm, of the footballers union (AFE) that the same health protocol be imposed for non-professional football as for professional football. “That is impossible to fulfill because there are many clubs in Segunda B and, above all, in Tercera that do not have their own medical services,” says the Spanish Association of Soccer Team Doctors. AFE sources insist on pending a meeting with the federation as organizer of the competitions that could take place shortly.

The federal circular establishes that the Second B and Third players and the women’s teams that also play promotion playoffs must pass a serological test before starting to train and another before the competition begins, scheduled for mid-July.

This step of the federation will at least serve to cut situations that were beginning to occur, such as the control of when and how the tests are carried out in some clubs was in the hands of presidents or physical therapists. The federative document insists that it will be Health that determines if the promotion phases will be disputed.

“Since March 8 we have no income. We have advertising pending collection, but we cannot claim it from the town’s shops due to the situation they have. I have six African players in rental flats to be paid and players who end their contract on June 30, whose salaries were budgeted for 10 months. Now you have to pay them one or two more months. We will not enter the box office of the match with the Caudal, which was the day the members pay, nor about 10,000 euros of the playoff box office as it is without an audience. Right now we would be more interested in being last, that you do not descend, than first. If the federation has organized this, it should pay for it, for that they have received more money from LaLiga, ”complains Pedro Menéndez, president of Deportivo Lealtad de Villaviciosa, of the Asturian Third Division. “On Friday we will have a meeting with the players to see what they decide. The protocol of the federation are recommendations, with which, it is assumed that each club will do what it can “, continues the leader of Loyalty.

“Playing the promotion tie can lead us to a debt of about 400,000 euros to the Second B clubs, between extension of contracts, displacement (it will be played in a neutral venue to be decided) and complying with the health protocol,” maintains Félix Revuelta , president of the board of directors of the Unión Deportiva Logroñés, leader of Group II of Second Division B.

Default threat

Revuelta continues: “Of the 16, only four will go up, who will be able to compose themselves with the money from the televisions in Second, but for the 12 who do not go up this playoff, it may be a slab that can lead somebody to the descent to Third due to defaults. That the competition resumes in First and Second makes sense because they have very high television contracts. Neither the Second B nor the Third are categories in which there should be that risk due to gambling promotion. I doubt that in Tercera there are many clubs that can meet the hygienic-sanitary conditions that Health requires. ” And he concludes: “This is like a car race; when it is suspended, the one who finishes first wins. This is now a lack of control, there are teams that have started training before others. ”

Castellón, leader of Group III of Segunda B, estimates the money that will stop entering the promotion playoff behind closed doors at close to a million. It had planned to collect about 500,000 euros per box office, as it had 14,000 subscribers who were going to pay 30 euros for the promotion phase and the marketing of the 1,500 seats for the general public. The 400,000 euros between the exploitation of the stadium bars plus sponsorships will not enter the coffers of the Castellón club either.

Suspicions have also been raised among the clubs. Both the four leaders of the Second B and the 18 of the Third do not see with ill eyes the possibility that Sanidad completely suspended the competitions and there were direct promotions, as agreed by the board of directors of the Federation on the 6th, although this decision should be approved by its delegated commission.

“That possibility is still real,” admits Álvaro Trigo, general manager of Badajoz, third-placed in Group IV of Segunda B and one of the clubs interested in playing the playoff. “We have spent around 4,000 euros in the first round of testing and we plan to do it every 15 days. Other clubs maybe prefer to do it every 20 days or maybe some can’t even do that. What we have to do is help each other, and that the Federation also contributes more if necessary so that promotion games can be played ”, concludes the manager from La Paz.

Confusion and fear seize modest football in such a way that for many clubs gambling for a possible promotion may not fully compensate.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe