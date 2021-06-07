when it comes out and compatible models

We are going to explain to you when iOS 15 comes out and which iPhone models will be compatible the next version of the iPhone operating system. iOS 15 has been presented today along with its main novelties, but it will not be compatible with absolutely all iPhone models, so we will clarify your doubts so that you know what to expect if yours is too old.

Before we start, we are going to tell you that still there is no specific release date for this new version. However, Apple is usually quite predictable in terms of the times it sets for the betas and the releases of the final version of its operating systems, so we can get an idea of ​​when it will arrive.

When will iOS 15 arrive

There is still no official date for the release of iOS 15, and at this time we do not know when each of the betas will arrive. As you already know, before the release of each final version of iOS there are usually several betas that can be downloaded to test their functions and help Apple find bugs. But based on how Apple tends to launch its new version releases, we are going to tell you what to expect.

As for the betas, the first thing you need to know is that there are betas for developers and public betas. The former are much more unstable, a first map so that developers can adapt their applications, while the public ones are already designed for other users, so that they can test the new functions and find bugs.

The first beta for developers is going to be released today, June 7, as they have said from Apple. The specific day is not known, but once it is released, the normal thing is that the new betas arrive approximately every two weeks. The public beta usually launches from the second or third beta for developers. Apple has already said that it will arrive in the month of July, although the exact day remains to be seen.

Once they start to be released, the new versions of the public betas usually arrive a day or two after the new versions for developers, giving some time to correct possible bugs that could appear in each new release. Therefore, new beta versions would be released every two weeks. These versions will not bring new functions, but will simply polish the system by correcting bugs and improving performance and consumption.

Final versions of iOS are usually released when new iPhones are announced in Apple Keynotes, although sometimes they can arrive a few days before. This is usually about the month of September, although Apple has only said that it will be during the next fall. So if you don’t want to expose yourself to potential beta glitches, you’ll still have to wait a few months.

IOS 15 Compatible Devices

Now, we are going to leave you a complete list in which you are going to see which devices will be compatible with iOS 15. If your iPhone is on the list, this means that it will receive this update. But if you see that it does not appear on the list, it will be because Apple has already considered it too old and with insufficient hardware for the system, so it will no longer be updated. In essence, as in the previous version of iOS, all devices after iPhone 6s are supported. Here is the list:

To finish, we are going to tell you too iPad OS 15 compatible devices, which although it is now an emancipated operating system with unique functions, is still part of the iOS family. If you like its novelties, you can install it on the following models: