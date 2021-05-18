When is third party insurance interested?

When it comes to a new car, fresh from the dealership, the most logical thing is to think that what is most important is a comprehensive insurance to protect it.

The hiring of this type of policy is a guarantee to receive the maximum compensation in the event of a total loss of the vehicle. In addition, another series of coverages are also contemplated for which it is worth paying a higher price when the car has not yet started to depreciate.

As a general rule, vehicles lose approximately 20% of their value each year. This explains that when reaching a certain age, it is advisable to consider when to switch to third-party insurance that remains complete, but with a more affordable price.

At what age does third party insurance compensate?

There are different specialized organizations in automotive and insurance, and even the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), which affirm that when a car is 6 or more years old, It is interesting to have a third party insurance.

As we have mentioned before, the maximum compensation that the owner can receive in the event of a claim is significantly reduced after a certain age. In the most comprehensive policies, the financial compensation is associated with the car’s market value, which decreases depending on the years that have elapsed since the first registration.

Given that the older the vehicle, the less compensation is received from the company in the event of an accident, from the sixth year it is important to assess the possibility of take out third party insurance, expanded or complete.

In this way, it is possible to continue enjoying the main coverage paying a lower cousin: driver’s insurance, broken windshield and moon, fire or theft of the vehicle …

Despite these indications, it may happen that drivers decide to extend the subscription of their comprehensive policy over time beyond 5 or 6 years old. In these cases, it is not advisable to make the disbursement of this type of insurance when the vehicle is more than 10 years old, since its value will be minimal.

What to keep in mind

When deciding to move to third party insurance, it is essential to carry out an exhaustive comparison of coverage between different policies, as well as to carefully review the services that are included and the exclusions. The fact of paying a lower premium does not mean that you have to settle for a more unprotected vehicle.

Do not forget that there is also the basic third party insurance, but as its name indicates, among its coverages are the essential ones, such as mandatory civil liability and travel assistance, among others.

This type of policy can be used for vehicles that are very old or that are not used often, except rarely. Outside of these cases, when the car is a daily tool, it is advisable to opt for other, broader insurances with a higher level of protection.

