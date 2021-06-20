When is the V-16 light going to be mandatory: July 2021 or 2026?

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has made public the first official date of the V-16 emergency light: as of July 1, 2021, its use will be legal. A piece of information that has provided information and, at the same time, has generated doubts among drivers: What happens until then? And then? And from 2026? We analyze the calendar to be able to answer all the questions. Before specifying dates it is convenient to remember what we are talking about. The V-16 light is a luminous beacon that emits a yellow flash of 0.8-2.2 Hz. Its angle of view must be 360 ​​degrees horizontally and eight degrees vertically. To this must be added that it must have a battery that generates a minimum autonomy of 30 minutes, be waterproof (IP-54) and have a magnetic base. This is precisely one of its fundamental characteristics since it allows it to be placed on the roof of the car simply by lowering the window without having to leave the vehicle with the risk that this implies.

The V-16 light before July 1, 2021

Until the reform of the Roadside Assistance Regulations comes into force on July 1, what happens to the V-16 light? It can be used in addition to the emergency triangles, which are still mandatory. Moreover, it is advisable to complement them with this beacon to facilitate the vision of the car to other road users.

Not surprisingly, the V-16 light has been regulated since December 2018. It was then that Order PCI / 810/2018 came into force. modifies annexes II, XI and XVIII of the General Vehicle Regulations. In Section 4 of XI we find everything related to this beacon (Royal Decree 2822/1998).

The aforementioned document regulates the use as an option of a luminous device of yellow color, autonomous power supply, high visibility and that is stable on a flat surface that would resemble the V-16 signal. In this way supports the use of this beacon easy to use, which solves the problem of the lack of real and effective visibility of vehicles when they are stopped on the road due to a breakdown or accident, since it poses a serious risk to traffic. To this he adds the technical characteristics that these new luminous devices had to meet.

The V-16 light from July 1

What changes, then, from July 1? Its use will be legal, but it will be possible to take it in the car and use it without the presence of emergency triangles. It is advisable to opt for this sign because its location does not imply getting off the vehicle and because its visibility is better. Of course, for now, do not leave the triangles at home in case the luminous beacon fails.

The V-16 light in 2026

The third date that we must take into account takes us until January 1, 2026. From that moment, the use of the V-16 light not only will it be mandatory, it will also have to meet specific characteristics additional to the current ones. Or what is the same: the luminous beacon will have to be equipped with a GPS through which it will send our location to the DGT cloud so that it warns the rest of the road users of the presence of a stationary vehicle due to some type of emergency. Do not forget this when buying your light signal.