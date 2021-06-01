When is the release of The Conjuring 3 and where to see the film | INSTAGRAM

The new movie “The Conjuring 3” comes to join as the third installment of the same title and will soon hit theaters so it is on the big screen where they were planned to see. However, the new film from the Warren files universe will not only hit the big screen but also on your personal screen and will be released on June 4.

Starring Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson who is again the great life to the Warrens, the couple dedicated to that investigation of paranormal cases that has caused a sensation in recent years on the screens and in the minds of all fans.

The new account characters will be wrapped in a mysterious case but this time about a crime that occurred in 1981.

Producer Warner Bros revealed some details of the plot and they assure that it will be the most chilling thing they have shared to this day, because it will contain much more terror and also an unknown evil, a piece of entertainment that will come to stay.

This new movie The Conjuring Three is based on a real case that even managed to impress paranormal investigators.

The story begins with a boy fighting for his soul while trying to be helped but who ends up being drawn into great chaos. In the case we can see that the story begins in USA, thanks to the fact that a @ murderer decided to use possession later to defend himself against the law.

The film will be the darkest we have seen so far or at least that is what the director and the cast of it promise, when revealing the first official images, the audience is not able to get excited.

It will be released in the United States in Latin America on June 4 both at the cinema and on the HBO Max platform.

The HBO Max version will be available in Latin America until June 29 so if you live there you will have to wait a little longer to see it but it will be worth it.

This sequel comes to join those already released in 2013 and 2016 And it will surely be another success.

Films from the cinematic universe have helped Warner make a lot of money since its first installment, they generated millions of dollars and each movie that comes out manages to earn more and more after its release.

“In many ways, it is the greatest Conjuring movie. I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they both agreed, “said the creator.

In a recent interview, Chaves explained that the film will be very different from the previous ones, since it will not only move away from conventions that were set with the first two.