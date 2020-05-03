This Friday, April 3, the red monkeys and Dalí’s masks return. The fourth season of ‘comesThe paper house‘, the series that has managed to put Spanish fiction on the front line thanks to its undeniable success on Netflix.

Its premiere, following in the wake of the previous season, will be simultaneous, reaching everyone at once. Because there are different time zones, what time exactly will you be able to see in each country? In Spain it will be at 9.00 in the morning, 10.00 in the Canary Islands.

‘La casa de papel’ premieres its fourth season on April 3. An expected date for his followers who, confined to their homes by the coronavirus crisis, will be able to enjoy the new episodes. Its protagonists, also from their homes, await this date impatiently.

All about ‘The Paper House’

‘La casa de papel’ is a Spanish series created by Alex Pina and produced by Atresmedia in collaboration with Vancouver Media for broadcast on Antena 3, and later acquired by the multinational Netflix. Starring Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño and Álvaro Morte, was presented at the III Spring Television Festival in Burgos in March 2017. Later, it premiered on television on May 2, 2017, on the Antena 3 network, which distributed the first two parts of the series in Spain, before that Netflix acquired it in late 2017, who edited and reissued it, released the two parts worldwide.

On July 19, 2019, its third part premiered on Netflix. The series revolves around a multi-day assault prepared against the National Mint and Stamps. A mysterious man known as “The Professor” is planning the biggest heist in history. To carry out the ambitious plan, a team of 8 people with certain skills are recruited who have nothing to lose. The objective is to enter the Factory and print 2,400 million euros in banknotes with different numbers. To do this, the team requires 11 days of seclusion, during which they will have to deal with elite police forces and 67 hostages.

In the third season, after this assault, it was decided to assault and steal the Bank of Spain’s gold reserve, in its vault.

