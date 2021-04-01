When Is the Next Episode of Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is back for another chaotic episode tonight — and two quick updates: (1) Group B is making its triumphant-by-which-I-mean-traumatizing return, and (2) this season might be over kinda soon? Which, yes, technically means my prayers have been answered, but honestly, I’m not ready! Here’s what we know about the season going forward — plus when and where to tune in to tonight’s wild card episode.

The Masked Singer Airs Tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX

If there’s one thing we can rely on in this cruel, uncertain world, it’s that The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at the same time. Tonight’s episode “Group B Wildcard Round – Rule of Claw!” airs at 8 / 7c on FOX, and yep, next week’s episode “Group B Finals – The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!” also airs at 8 / 7c on FOX. Next!

So, How Many Episodes Are Left?

The Masked Singer is pretty secretive about how many episodes will air in any given season, but it looks like the season could be wrapping up early due to next week’s episode on 4/7 being the Group B finals. Looking ahead, that implies 4 / 14’s episode is Group A’s finals, which would presumably be the end of the show? I’M NOT READY! Anyway, this is all very speculative, but here’s what we know for sure:

Episode 1: “Return of the Masks,” aired on March 10

Episode 2: “Shamrock and Roll,” aired on March 17

Episode 3: “Group A Wildcard Round – Enter the Wildcards!” aired on March 24

Episode 4: “Group B Wildcard Round – Rule of Claw!” airs on March 31

Episode 5: “Group B Finals – The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!” airs on April 7

Reminder: Here’s Who’s in Group B

Group B consists of a pretty alarming cast of remaining characters, including the Seashell, the Black Swan, the Piglet, the Chameleon, and something that keeps me up at night called Grandpa Monster.

Is There Gonna Be a Group C?

TBD on that, but last season, we did eventually meet Group C in episode 5, which was called “The Group C Premiere – Masked but Not Least.” So prepare to * potentially * meet season 5’s Group C later this season!

HOWEVER! It’s also possible that the “wild card” contestants are entirely replacing the Group C concept. According to Entertainment Weekly, wild card rounds will take place throughout the entire season (always at the end of the episode!), And there are 10 of them total split between Group A and Group B.

Here’s Whose Been Unmasked in Group B

Thus far, only the Phoenix has been unmasked as Caitlyn Jenner in Group B. Here’s to hoping the reveal makes it onto KUWTK’s final season!

In case you reaaally want to stroll down memory lane, here’s a list of all the celebrities who have participated in this cursed show since its inception.

FYI, Nick Cannon Won’t Be Back Tonight

Nick Cannon won’t be hosting tonight’s episode, as it was filmed when he was still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. But fear not! Nick is coming back to the show in the second half of the season (exact date TBD), and until then, he’s being replaced by the lovely and talented Niecy Nash.

That said, there’s a theory floating around the internet that Nick has secretly been moonlighting as the Cluedle-Doo — the beyond scary rooster who keeps popping up to drop new clues. Only time will tell, but here’s to hoping Nick feels better and heads back to set soon!

