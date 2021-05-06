When is the 2021 Champions League final?

The Chelsea will play the final of the Champions on May 29 at 9:00 p.m. against the Manchester City. Those from London will seek their second title against a rival who is preparing to play the first final in their history. It will be the third English final in the highest continental competition.

The Chelsea They have reached this meeting after qualifying for the round of 16 as group winners after beating Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes. In the round of 16 he eliminated Atlético de Madrid, Porto in the quarterfinals and Real Madrid in the semifinals.

On the other hand, the Manchester City they beat Porto, Olympiacos and Marseille in the group stage. In the round of 16, Guardiola’s men beat Borussia Mönchengladbach, while they beat Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals and PSG in the semifinals.