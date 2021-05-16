when is San Juan and in which communities is it a holiday?

The festival of San Juan is of a religious nature and It is celebrated every June 24, commemorating the date of birth of John the Baptist, the only feast of the birth of a saint that is celebrated in the Catholic Church. A) Yes, some autonomous communities have this day recognized as a holiday in the work calendar.

Specifically, the regions that have Saint John’s Day as a holiday in their work calendar are the Valencian Community and Catalonia, where this day is non-working, paid and non-recoverable.

The night of June 23, the night of San Juan

In addition to the birth of Saint John on June 24, six months before the birth of Jesus, we must also take into account the night of June 23, a night in which the summer solstice is celebrated and in which bonfires are very common.

Tonight is not a religious holiday since its origins date from long before the implantation of Christianity and, with it, the arrival of summer, the solstice and the increasing hours of sunshine that can be enjoyed during the day are celebrated.

In this way, it is tradition to go, especially in coastal areas of the Valencian Community and Catalonia, to the realization of the so-called Bonfires of San Juan, Also taking center stage is the typical gastronomy of this festival, which revolves around cava and coca.