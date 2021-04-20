when is my turn and which one will they put on me

The Government of Spain, like the European Union as a whole, maintains the objective of achieving group immunity –70% of the population– before the end of the month of August. They do not affect this, they say, the delay in the start of the administration of the vaccine of a dose of Janssen, due to the very rare and very infrequent cases of thrombosis detected and on which this Tuesday the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The successive changes of criteria that have been applied to the use of the vials would not alter the calendar either. AstraZeneca, which currently target people between the ages of 60 and 69.

Despite these setbacks, normal according to experts in all phase 4 of pharmacovigilance of the development of any medicine and other vaccines, the Government maintains the milestones announced by Pedro Sánchez. This is the calendar that the president announced:

In the past week: more people vaccinated with the 2nd dose than infected with covid-19. This first milestone has been missed, albeit narrowly. This Monday there were 16,440 people more infected than vaccinated with the full schedule. 1st week of May: 5 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.1st week of June: 10 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.3rd week of June: 15 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.4th week of July: 20 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen.“Before the end of August”: 33 million people vaccinated with the complete regimen (70% of the Spanish population, which would be equivalent to group immunity).

This Monday they have arrived in Spain 1.2 million Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines and the Ministry of Health has also confirmed for this week the reception of other 300,000 doses of Modera Y 278,000 by AstraZeneca. In addition, if the EMA this afternoon issues a favorable conclusion to the use of the vaccine Janssen, you could use the 150,000 doses that were stored to be inoculated just before the paralysis of this serum.

In addition, from this Tuesday the Madrid’s community will enable a new system that will allow people over 75 to make an appointment to get vaccinated against covid-19 in his health center with the first dose of Pfizer.

Who’s turn is it?

At this time and according to the latest update of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 prepared by Health, currently the over 80 (group 5A), to people between 70 and 79 (group 5B), to people with conditions of very high risk (group 7: undergoing chemotherapy treatment or with metastases, transplanted patients, on dialysis, with HIV and over 40 years with Down syndrome), and people between 69 and 66 (group 5C).

In addition, the current phase 2 of the vaccination schedule also includes those classified as ‘other health and social health personnel’ (group 3) and essential workers (group 6), as well as people between 56 and 65 (group 8) years and between 46 and 55 years (group 9). “Vaccination is carried out as doses of vaccines become available,” the document warns.

Next groups to be vaccinated against covid-19 in Spain.Henar de Pedro

This is how the vaccination campaign goes

According to the latest vaccination report published this Friday by the Ministry of Health, 91% of the institutionalized seniors is already vaccinated with both doses (and the 98% has at least one puncture on); of the over 80 years, 58% already have both doses and the 98% the first; of the people of between 79 and 70 years, 38% already have the first dose and 3% with the two doses; of the population between 69 and 60 years, 34% already have at least the first puncture and 5% those who already have the complete pattern.

For the people between 59 and 50 years, already vaccinated for being essential workers, are the 12% those who have the first dose and 6% those who already have both. The same is true for cohorts between 49 and 25 years, 11% of which already have the first puncture and 4%, both; Y between 24 and 18 years, of which the 5% has the first dose and 2%, both.

If the Government’s calendar is met, for the first week of May all over 75 years they would have received both doses of the vaccine; by the first week of June they would have immunized all people over 65 years of age; for the third week of June, all the over 55 years old; for the fourth week of July, all those aged between 45 and 50 years; and by the end of August, all citizens over 30 years old. However, experts such as the president of the Spanish Immunology Society, Marcos López Hoyos, disagrees with this goal and believes that it will not be until Christmas when the long-awaited group immunity is achieved.

Calculate when it’s time to get vaccinated