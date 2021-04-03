When is Levante played – Villarreal

April it is already known that it is a month of passion for that of Holy Week that this year as a result of COVID will not be able to celebrate, but in the case of Villarreal CF more than for that it is because without a doubt it will be a key month in the future of the season.

The team led by Unai Emery will face seven games with the doubt of knowing if the last of them will be from LaLiga or Europa League – a good sign would be that it was of continental competition because this would imply that the team would be in the semifinals – and with the certainty of knowing that to a large extent they will mark the success or failure on the course.

Roig repeats year after year that the priority purpose is to stay one more year in first class, but with that objective and more than sealed, no one escapes that the goals now are to finish in European positions – reaching the Champions positions is utopian today – and above all to reach the final of the Europa League. To reach them, the matches in the domestic competition that are now linked are against Granada in Los Cármenes – winning would practically imply eliminating a direct rival for seventh place that everything indicates that he will pass to the Conference League at least – Osasuna in La Ceramics, Alavés at Mendizorroza, Barça at home and, a priori, Levante at the Ciutat.

That last game is scheduled for matchday 33 that It is played on Wednesday, April 28, But this month the Groguet team also plays the two quarter-final matches of the Europa League against Dinamo Zagreb on the 8th and 15th. If the pass to the semifinals were achieved, the first leg is scheduled for Thursday 29, so it would overlap with the match against Levante, which everything indicates that it would be postponed.