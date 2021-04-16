when is it, what time and how to see it

This weekend, YouTuber Jake Paul takes on former MMA fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match. The show will take place this April 17 starting at 8 pm Central Time. That is, at 6 p.m. Pacific and 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The event adds to the series of boxing matches starring the Paul brothers. Usually they are duels against celebrities, it is striking that this time the opponent is a former MMA fighter. But those who know of MMA will argue that Ben Askren was never characterized by his boxing, because he is really a fighter.

Which are the rules?

Jake Paul and Ben Askren will meet in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. That is, the weight limit is 200 pounds. Askren competed his entire career at 170 pounds, so he’s likely to give up the weight advantage. For his part, Jake Paul scored 189 pounds in his previous fight.

When is the fight?

According to information on Triller’s page, the main event will kick off around 8 p.m. Central Time.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake is Logan Paul’s brother, both of whom are famous for their YouTube content. They originally became popular on the now-defunct Vine, and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark, a show on the Disney Channel.

In recent times both have become popular for this type of boxing show. Jake Paul’s most recent appearance was knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson, in preliminary fights for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Who is Ben Askren?

For many people outside the MMA world, perhaps all they know about Ben Askren is that he is the guy Jorge Masvidal knocked out in 5 seconds in the UFC. But before his arrival at the promoter, Askren was a champion in other companies such as ONE Championship and Bellator.

How to watch the fight?

In the United States, you have to purchase the PPV through the Triller Fight Club website. For much of Latin America, the event will be broadcast through ESPN Knockout and the FX channel.

Here we leave you the complete billboard of the event:

Jake Paul vs. Ben AskrenRegis Prograis vs. Ivan RedkacSteve Cunningham vs. Frank MirJoe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo LodonoJunior Younan vs. Jeyson MindaLorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco TorresQuinton Randall vs. William jackson

Additionally, performances by the following artists are expected:

Justin Bieber, Diplo, The Black Keys, Doja Cat and Major Lazer. Mt. Westmore, a new rap ensemble consisting of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $ hort, is rumored to also give a performance.