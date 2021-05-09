When is it legal to use the mobile in the car?

We do not surprise anyone at this point if we say that use mobile phone while drivingit is dangerous. It may seem like a mere distraction for just a few seconds, but long enough to scare you or cause an unfortunate accident. However, it seems that what hurts us the most is still our pockets. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is in charge of prosecuting and punishing this practice, since it does not have the support of the law.

The body in charge of ensuring our safety on the roads wants to put an end to one of the most common distractions and, at the same time, one of the most frequent in traffic accidents. Until the beginning of 2021, the DGT could only write you a fine for the use of the mobile phone if it saw you using it, which it carried 200 euros of financial penalty and the loss of three points of the driving license. However, more and more people have one eye on the road and another on the mobile, so the law has been toughened.

Although the law recognized the use of mobile phones as punishable for several years, the door to free interpretations of expressions such as “the use by the driver with the vehicle in motion”, “driving using” and “manually using mobile phone devices” (Articles 18 and 76 of the General Traffic Regulations and Annex II of the revised text of the Law on Traffic) has been more limited. In the same way also does the appreciation about the use of the mobile when opening the door to legal resources.

The January 2, 2021 the current one came into force Traffic Law, where it is regulated and punished not only with higher financial penalties, but also increases the number of cases in which the use of a mobile phone is punishable. For example, if an agent of the meritorious hunts you with your mobile phone in hand even if you are not using it, you can be fined. Yes, whether to read a WhatsApp message or simply look at the time, picking up your mobile is a reason to win a fine of 200 euros and the withdrawal of six points from the registration certificate.

Does that mean that we cannot even carry the mobile phone in plain sight? You don’t have to be extremists either. In accordance with Pere Navarro, General Director of the DGT, in the event that the telephone is placed on the dashboard of the vehicle, “It would not be the subject of a complaint, as long as an approved support is used for it and is not manipulated while driving”. Even so, Navarro strongly advises that, if you need to use your mobile for a justified reason, as a driver you have the decency to stop in a safe area.

So, today, “The Road Safety Law considers a serious offense to drive manually using mobile phone devices, navigators, headphones, etc. that reduce the mandatory permanent attention to driving “. Distractions are the leading cause of fatal traffic accidents in Spain since 2017, and the latest figures registered by the DGT do not predict that they will be mitigated. The screens of the infotainment systems do not help either, although some brands such as Mazda are trying to rectify.

Therefore, always keep in mind that in case an agent of the authority realizes that you carry your mobile phone in your hand, even if you have it turned off, It is already reason to impose a fine through a financial penalty of 200 euros and the withdrawal of six points from the driving license. Because for the sanction to succeed, the agent’s interpretation is not necessary, it is enough for him to testify that the driver was carrying a mobile phone in his hand or there is evidence (such as a photograph) that the offense was being committed.

Because Traffic has ground patrols made up of various camouflaged vehicles and random controls that identify those drivers who manipulate their mobile phone while driving. The DGT also has automated means such as cameras that identify the infraction, obtain photographic evidence, and carry out the sanction, And, last but not least, the state body displays aerial means, where in addition to helicopters PegasusDrone patrols have also joined.

Source: DGT