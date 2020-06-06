To use a credit and debit card you must know the advantages and disadvantages of each, this to avoid giving you surprises in the future. Read: AMLO: Mexico will not accept another oil cut

The debit card is the one in which you generate for your labor services, in this all your money you earn is deposited, and every time you pay something your balance will be automatically discounted and when you do not have a balance it will be rejected.

This does not cost or charge commissions for the use of this in shops, nor for withdrawing money at ATMs of the bank that issues it, but it does charge commission at ATMs of other banks.

On the other hand, with a credit card we can pay without having funds on the card, since this as its name implies, you will pay in a short or medium term to the bank that issues it.

This card has a limit that every time you pay you can return to your card. That is, if you have a limit of 6 thousand pesos a month, when you are current with your bank account, it is returned every month.

The credit card does have an annuity cost which we must pay by contract or for 12 months of the line of credit. Costs may vary depending on the institution or the type of benefits that the card has. If we don’t make the payment, the bank can suspend the use of the plastic.

According to Coru, it is advisable to buy daily expenses, such as gasoline, food and services that we use such as the internet, electricity, etc., with a debit card.

On the other hand, it is not advisable to spend with the debit card on things like furniture, travel or concert tickets, since the balance of the debit card is your own money and you must take care of it.

There are banks that return a percentage of what you spend if you direct your debit card payments, for example, if you frequently pay for electricity, water, internet or telephone services, it is recommended to direct it, and thus you will receive a “plus” every month on your bank card.

With the credit card you should buy durable things that will last in your life, for example furniture, clothes, computers, telephones or some household appliance, since you can pay them as you can with your credit card.

Debit cards.

Advantage:

It does not generate debts with a bank, since the money in them is their own and is what you have earned with your work and they deposit it.

We reduce the use of cash and do not risk an assault.

Greater control of expenses, since it is our money and not bank loans.

Disadvantages:

Very little protection in case we have lost or assaulted it.

Various banks ask for a minimum monthly balance, and if this is not met the account can be canceled.

It is not recommended for emergencies, since we cannot spend beyond what we have in it.

Credit cards.

Advantage:

We can choose the one that best suits our needs, we can generate points with it that we can use to buy more things without going to credit.

There are promotions throughout the year, as well as discounts or months without interest.

We have the opportunity to use it when there is an emergency or unexpected expense

Disadvantages:

If you do not pay, debts will severely affect your credit history and we will not be able to obtain another credit.

If you don’t plan your payments well, and spend to spend, the debt will get bigger due to interest.

It is not an extra income, so it should not be used as part of our expenses.

Using a credit or debit card in a responsible way is vital to avoid getting into debt, if we have a good control of our cards we can obtain other loans, and if we make a wrong use of them we can acquire unpayable debts.