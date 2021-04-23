When is Earth Day and actions to celebrate it

Like every April 22, today is International Earth Day, a very important date because millions of people from all countries come together virtually and physically to raise awareness about the serious ecological problems that our planet suffers. Governments, organizations and personalities from all fields make an urgent call to society to implement environmental protection actions for the present and the future.

That is why we want to share several actions with which you can actively celebrate this great day and that also become part of your daily life so that you can do them with your friends and family, at home, at school, at your work, in the streets and in your community.

How to celebrate International Earth Day?

One of the great messages for the celebration of this year is that the many actions in favor of the planet are not limited to a single day, that is, it is important that the efforts and interest in preserving our planet are constant, in the long term and that are carried out daily.

Dedicating a special day to our planet is undoubtedly a way to show how much we care as a society. But one day is not enough! The best way to celebrate it is by taking actions that are constant and that really leave their mark over time. Here we share some of them so that you can put them into practice today and always:

Walk or choose to use your bike when going outside. In addition to being a good exercise for you, you will be helping to take care of the planet. If you can’t always do it, share your car! The fewer cars there are on the streets, the better the air we breathe.

Volunteer your time to organizations (local, national or international) who strive to make the world a better and cleaner place.

Encourage others to participate in this ongoing celebration. You can create an activity table at work, school or home so that everyone can write down the activities they commit to doing for the environment for the year.

Get involved or create a recycling plan where you live. This is an excellent option to help make more and more things that can be recycled. If not, organize with family and neighbors to start recycling in the community. Organize talks, community cleanups or fairs whose central theme is caring for the planet.

Plant a tree. Trees are a vital part of our planet, just planting one of them will increase the health and well-being of the world we live in.

Try to change all your receipts, invoices and account statements to electronic and online format. Believe it or not, this will help save millions of trees each year.

Finally, take the initiative to ensure that your place of study or work is more respectful of the environment. And of course, try to continue doing the small actions at home that we all know:

Fix leaks at home Shower in 5 minutes and brush your teeth using as little water as possible. Use energy saving bulbs. Separate organic from inorganic waste Unplug all electrical appliances at home

Celebrate, enjoy and take care of the Earth

One of the best ways to celebrate International Earth Day is to be in full contact with nature. With family or friends, you can visit nearby parks in your community but if exploration and adventure is your thing, you can go hiking and trekking to enjoy closely the benefits that Mother Earth offers.

Remember that you must always be very respectful of the flora and fauna of the places you visit. So you will be enjoying nature and you will also become a protector of the planet

