When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021? – Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

You ever realize it’s Amazon Prime Day and then drop whatever it is you’re doing to open up that laptop and try to score some sweet, $ weet deals — only to then find out that you’re approximately 22 hours late to the shopping palooza and most of the juicy sales are now out of stock? Same. But this year, that doesn’t have to happen to us.

All serious sale hunters know that the two-day shopping event is the time to score majorly discounted deals (aside from Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, of course). They also know to mark their calendars and do as much research on when Amazon Prime Day 2021 is and what sales will be available on the fateful day. So if you consider yourself a certified online shopping pro, (or want to rewrite your mistakes of missing out on Prime Days of yesteryear), then you’re in the right place. We’ve got all the deets, including exactly when Prime Day is happening, below!

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

For the uninitiated, Prime Day is a two-day shopping event hosted by the online retail giant and only open to Prime members. You’ll find tonsssssss of stuff on major markdown — I’m talking everything from beauty to fashion, fitness, sex, tech, and home decor. (Pro tip: If you’re not already a member, wait until we get closer to Prime Day to sign up for that 30-day free trial. You’re welcome.)

When is Amazon Prime Day?

It’s official: Prime Day 2021 will begin at 12 am PDT on Monday, June 21 and conclude at 11:59 pm PDT on Tuesday, June 22. While that’s two whole days of major sales, new deals will be popping up every five minutes— so I def wouldn’t sleep on this and make sure I’m hitting up BOTH days for those juicy markdowns.

What will be on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

Because more and more Amazon retailers are participating each year, it’s hard to predict exactly what markdowns will be happening this time around. I know, I wish I could give you more info, but you should 100 percent bookmark this page and check back often because we’ll be updating you on all the Amazon Prime Day deets as soon as they leak (scout’s honor).

In the meantime, while you wait, check out these gotta-shop deals on Amazon. They may not be part of the official Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals page (at least yet), but they’re definitely can’t-miss.

Amazon Deals Worth Shopping RN

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple amazon.com $ 249.00

$ 197.00 (21% off)

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, White – NEW

Marshall amazon.com

$ 550.00

Butt Lift Leggings

JGS1996 amazon.com

$ 16.99

Body Lava Body Luminizer

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA amazon.com

$ 65.99

Kim Duong Shopping Editor Kim Duong is the shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering cute things that are actually worth your hard-earned $$$.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io