When Ibrahimovic was kissed by a partner

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the Milan shirt

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andy van der Meyde met from 2001 to 2003 at Ajax. And it was at this stage that Van der Meyde played a prank on his partner while he was sleeping during a rally and kissed him.

The winger explained that I always wanted to provoke the striker, and revealed that he once received a slap from the Swede. “When we were at Ajax, I always sat next to Zlatan in the coach. Once, when he was sleeping I kissed him on the mouth. The reaction was instantaneous: seconds later I received a couple of slaps “

Finally, both players took different paths, “Ibra” went in 2004 to Juventus in Turin and He built a successful career that made him one of the best players in the world. By contrast, the Dutchman, after signing for Inter, failed to earn the starting job before he was traded to Everton in 2005, where he made 23 appearances before retiring three years later.

AC Milan will be the rival in the 49th Taronja Trophy

It was in the whole of Amsterdam that Ibrahimovic began to gain a reputation as one of the best forwards of his time. By then both players were in their early twenties and they were part of a team that was characterized by having great players like the two of them or Rafael van der Vaart.