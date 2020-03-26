After worrying his followers saying “The more I know about not existing, the more willing I am to die”, The former boxer from 53 years He continues to use his YouTube channel for therapy. Mike Tyson He has spoken of the excesses and sex that led him to become ill during the golden age.

“When I was young, I was an animal with money. I gave my friends money, everyone, celebrated with everyone and me slept with their mothers, sisters and cousins ​​… orgies. I also bought a lot of girls’ cars, “said the American in” Hotboxin with Mike Tyson. “

“He was mad. I was so sick and I had no idea that I was so sick”Noted a Mike Tyson struggling to leave his ghosts behind. “I am working on being the art of humility. I don’t want that person who was before to go out. Because if he goes out, hell will go out with him. It may seem like I’m a tough guy, but I hate that guy, I’m scared of him, “he confessed on his YouTube channel a few weeks ago.

Mike Tyson He twice won the world heavyweight title in the 1980s and remains the youngest boxer in history to win a world heavyweight title to this day. He did it in November 1986 when, with only 20 years, 4 months and 22 days, defeated Trevor Berbick.

Mike Tyson’s downfall would begin four years later after his surprising loss to Buster douglas. Out of the ring, Desiré Washington, a model of 18 years, accused the New Yorker of rape. Although he always denied the facts, he was sentenced to six years in prison. “In prison I had so much sex that I ended up exhausted, I didn’t even stop by the gym. I just stayed in the cell all day, “he said Mike Tyson in his biography.