“When I was born the first thing was to give me a spoonful of cava”

This week on Public Mirror viewers have been able to describe some strange family traditions. This Tuesday, the collaborator Fran Rivera confesses a ritual that his entire family has followed, which consists of a loved one, preferably an artist, is in charge of cutting your children’s nails for the first time. The legend says that the little heiress part of the art of the person chosen by the family.

Now it has been the turn of Susanna Griso who has shared with her colleagues and Eva González, this Tuesday’s guest on set, a curious tradition that her family has followed for years. “The first thing they did to me when I was born was to give me a spoonful of cava”, has commented the presenter.

The Catalan explained that they also did it to the rest of their brothers, but that at present it is difficult to continue with the tradition. “Did they give you a teaspoon of cava? Now I understand everything,” said Diego Revuelta. “Sure, if this marks …”, the journalist joked, referring to her love for this sparkling drink.

“This is like Obelix who fell into the magic potion. Now it squares me, now everything squares me,” commented the collaborator with a laugh. “If they do it now they denounce them,” interrupted another of the collaborators. “Now? My parents would have been taken to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.”Griso joked. “Long live the wine!” Revuelta exclaimed.