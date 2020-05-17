When I stopped putting pressure on other people’s expectations, I regained my peace. | Pexels

Today I felt overwhelmed, with a thousand pending to fulfill, with a day full of hours that simply did not reach me to do anything. I tried to close my eyes but my mind kept remembering all the appointments and activities that I had to do. When I stopped putting pressure on other people’s expectations, I regained my peace.

And it is that in the world we can find everything, particularly People who are accustomed to doing their will with whoever it is, and even because of love, yield to the requests and whims of others. Dad, mom, partner, children, friends … many can speak of the best, but at the end of the day only we will know which way to go.

It seems that we walk through life with a huge bag of expectations, of what others expect of us, but What if that’s not what we want? What if some of that involves pain or sadness? Enough. Others can comment, they can speak, but it is we who decide whether or not we agree with them.

It is not so easy, some may play the blame card and make us feel that to go against their wishes is to fail, but sometimes that is necessary in order to get out of their strings, in order to live our own experiences and chart a path of our own.

We grow up with the false idea that at a certain age we will be adults, we will know what is best and there will be no mistakes, but nothing could be further from reality. Even listening to our own hearts there will be stumbles and that is not bad, it is the only way to learn.

So will you live for others or for yourself?

There are only two options, do what you want or what others ask you And in that case I have news for you: they will never stop, they will never be satisfied, so you would be choosing an endless path of things that will not fill your life because they are not your natural choices.

If you have lived like this and decided to change, it will not be overnight, there will be complaints, there will be doubts, there will be others who will want to stop you, but do not worry, it is up to you to continue or not. When was the last time you saw yourself in the mirror and were satisfied?

I do not speak in accordance, one always has reasons to continue, but at least with the certainty that you are where you should be, with whom you wish and prepared for the best. It is accepting the life you have and seeing what you can improve but without pushing yourself so hard until you reach the point of not enjoying yourself.

Take time for you to breathe, to listen to what is in your heart, order your ideas and create the master plan for you and not for the rest, you are much more than what you give to others.

