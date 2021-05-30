“When I remember my fall I remember Jason”

05/30/2021 at 4:56 PM CEST

EFE

Spaniard Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) was unable to conclude the second lap of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit due to a crash and acknowledged that it was difficult for him to speak because when he remembers his accident he remembers Jason.

This Sunday at Mugello practically all the pilots had in mind the young Swiss Jason Dupasquier, who died this morning after the serious accident he suffered on Saturday, and Marc Márquez assured: “It has been a sad day for motorcycling and for the World Cup.”“The weekend, sportingly speaking for me, has not been bad, but speaking of motorcycling it has been a disastrous weekend”said Márquez on television.

Márquez pointed out that he will be in Montmeló next week and about his accident, he said: “It was a very weak crash. I stayed in the middle of the track and it was not the best day to have that feeling. In Montmeló we can compete more”.

The fall occurred when touching Binder. “We could say that it was a race set, but if someone is to blame, I am. He was coming from behind, I tried to overtake him in turn two and in that variant several drivers have fallen in the same way, but when we have after the change of direction I was going to one side and he was coming to the other, and it has closed in front of me “he explained.

“I am left with the feeling of today’s ‘warm up’ and the first lap, because it was the first lap in which I was really in a position to attack and not to defend. Then the race would have been long, but we have given a little step this weekend, I have understood several things and we are lucky that next week we will be running again “said the Repsol rider.

“I’ll be cooler, because I haven’t done 23 laps here at Mugello, so let’s see if I can continue in my workshop with the progression”, Márquez stressed.

Recalling the passing of Jason Dupasquier, he underlined: “It is part of the risk that we run on the track and many times we want to forget it and we don’t want to see it, but when things like this happen, which fortunately happen less but they do, you realize what you’re at stake every time you go out on the track why are not many people in the world capable of going at those speeds “.

“They are hard blows, that make you think many things, but now the only thing left in this case is to send a big hug to the whole team, to the family and to all their friends”, noted Marc Márquez.