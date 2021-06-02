“When I left ‘OT’ I did not know what identity I had, it took me more than 3 years to find it”

Continuing with the full of characters related to the music that El hormiguero will receive this week, this Tuesday it was the turn of Ana Guerra, who presented her new single, Tik Tak, a preview of her new album that will be released after the summer.

But before starting the interview, Pablo Motos announced two international stars who will participate in the Antena 3 program soon, Sharon Stone and Alicia Keys: “Important visitors are coming. We are very happy because they will be with us very soon,” said the presenter.

After the advancement of his guests, the Valencian proceeded to chat with Guerra and his new musical work: “You say that on this topic, Tik Tak, you have found your identity, explain that to me a little better”Motos noted.

“Before entering Operación Triunfo he sang versions on the street. In the TVE program I also sang versions and he had composed practically nothing. Then, when i came out into the real world i didn’t really know what identity i had and i was searching for it, of the essence and the musical personality. It took me three and a half years, but here I am“He admitted with a laugh.

His followers have commented that there is a change in style between the new song and the previous ones, and the presenter asked him: “How was the moment when you meet with the record company and tell them that you don’t want to release that hard-earned record and start from scratch?”.

The canary told him that “It was one of the most important days of my life, I was very afraid, but I was very sure of my decision, I knew that musically I had to do something else. ”

He added that “at first it was normal for them to tell me no, they had already sold me with another profile, too. I had the option of living in another country to start from scratch because success is being happy with what you are doing“.

“I got to the studio and out of nerves I sat at the piano, sang, I told them that if they liked it, they said yes and I answered that that’s what I wanted to do. The truth is that they responded to me immediately and I composed 40 songs for my album, “the singer recalled.

Childhood memories

Motos also wanted viewers to know the most personal side of his guest when he pointed out that “In your childhood you had lice for 13 years …”. Guerra, surprised that he knew this information, explained with a laugh that “Yes, I was sorry to kill them.”

“I must have very rich blood because I put on everything, cut my hair, bathed in vinegar … and there was no way. Also, when I got angry with my brother, I threatened to throw a louse on him, “he said.

Exclusive preview of the new season of ‘The Challenge’

The presenter also previewed exclusive images of the singer’s participation in the second season of The Challenge, where you will test with cheerleaders.

“I wanted to put myself to the test and it was very good to do something different because I had been in my musical comfort zone for three and a half years. I don’t like adrenaline and in rehearsals I closed my eyes when they threw me into the airBut it was a very personal challenge and I think we did a very cool job. “