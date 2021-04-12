Photo: Supplied

Cuban Benny “Kid” Paret held a trilogy of fights with Virgin Islands (US Virgin Islands) Emile Griffith winning the second the first by knockout and Benny the second by split decision, both meetings held at welterweight. After this, the Cuban rises two divisions to middleweight where he receives a spectacular knockout from Gene Fullmer which makes him return to welterweight and resume his rivalry with Griffith.

What Paret did not know is that this fight would be the last of his career since his words would mark his final destiny in this life. The trilogy would close at Madison Square Garden and 11 days before the fight in the middle of the weigh-in Benny called Emile a “fag”, since it was rumored that he was homosexual. This word originated an ‘internal fire’ in the Virgenense who swore that the native of Cuba would pay dearly for such an affront only that he never imagined at what point.

In the sixth round he was ahead on the scorecards when he receives a left hook that sends him to the mat in the final seconds of the round. In round 12 Griffith connects three consecutive rights that make his opponent go back, who receives a blown to the temple that shakes the water in his brain forcing him to lean on the ropes, after 24 unanswered blows Paret’s life was extinguished in the ring, it is not known why referee Ruby Goldstein did not stop that massacre seeing that Benny was knocked out on his feet.

In 2002 (40 years after the events) Emile, already old, confessed his homosexuality and three years later he met Benny Paret, Junior who did not know his father, since he was 2 years old when he died, they both hugged and Benny, Junior said no feel resentment in his heart towards the man who killed his father’s life. This meant relieving Griffith of a great burden, who before dying at the age of 75 uttered a phrase to remember:

“When I killed a man they forgave me, but when I said I loved one they left me alone” – Emile Griffith