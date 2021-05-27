05/27/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

EFE

Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, Monchi, Sevilla sports director, highlighted the responsibility of his position in the Seville club and the need for planning and work to achieve success.

Monchi, one of the most renowned men in international football in the area of ​​sports management, underlined the need to avoid improvisation and to withstand high-level pressure, during the AK Coaches World congress.

“When I have improvised, I have been wrong. And that is why the work has to be divided”, Monchi stressed that he began his career in the offices in Seville and later was hired by Roma to return to the Seville club again.

“The use of planning has lost meaning. For me it is to avoid improvisation, to mark the road map and divide the work. If you are not able to bear and live with the pressure, you make decisions that have nothing to do with your route” Monchi explained that he gave an example to reinforce his argument.

“An example from many years ago: in 2005, on the last day of the market, Real Madrid took Sergio Ramos and he had not planned well. He did not have a replacement for him. The general manager told me about a Serbian, I looked the meeting I had with the agent, Pedja Mijatovic, was Ivan Dragutinovic. My friends from Belgium gave me the ok, it was a success, he played seven years and won six titles. I might think it wasn’t that complicated, but it was. Luckily I was right, it could come up heads or tails, “he said.

For Monchi, the sports director has to be at the top of the organization chart of an entity. “Because he manages the most important asset: the first team and the quarry. It is the main part of the budget. 70 or 80% of the first team’s spending is for the squad. I think the sporting director has a future, for example, in England At the beginning it was not something very related, but thanks to Txiki Beguiristain in Manchester City, or Victor Orta in Leeds, now they have that figure. It is a strategic position, “he said. EFE