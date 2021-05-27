“When I got injured, I started to go out a lot and drink”

05/27/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Arsenal’s right-back, Hector Bellerín, has opened up about his bad life during a long-term injury in an interview for the Timsby channel on YouTube: “It was the first time that I was injured like this, but I didn’t know exactly what was happening. I started going out a lot, I started drinking … You know that for a footballer that’s not what you’re supposed to say, but it’s the truth”.

Catalan, which en the last weeks he has been linked to Real Betis or PSG, has assured that he is not ashamed of it and thanked those who helped him to reverse the situation: “I was lucky to have players and coaches who knew what I was doing, and they told me it was not the right way to do it. I felt very lucky for that. “. “I’m not ashamed either: for me that was the best way to deal with my feelings,” he said.

The former Barcelona player has taken the opportunity to normalize mental health problems in the world of football: “We have our problems and we have our mental health problems. And when they take away football, which is basically your identity, we find it difficult.”.

Little prominence in the final stretch

Bellerín is one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. However, In recent days he has lost weight and his minutes have been reduced: in the last 13 Premier games, he has only participated three times. Londoners have been left out of European competitions for the first time in the last 26 years.

The 26-year-old side has two more seasons left on his contract, but I would not frown upon a change of scenery given his delicate situation within the team. Equipment like PSG or Real Betis would have already asked their surroundings the possibility of leaving London and start a new stage in a team with a presence in European competitions.