During the press conference of April 13, held at the National Palace to explain the daily progress of the coronavirus in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, explained the events of the Critical Medicine Resource Allocation Bioethics Guide, which is intended to be a bioethics guide for decision making when an emergency of public health generates a demand for medical resources and cannot be met.

This was created to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, which has very serious clinical manifestations in approximately 5% of the population that contracts it and, since there is no treatment or cure, the spaces within specific areas in hospitals become crucial for patients.

To an express question regarding the distribution of the guide among medical personnel, the undersecretary explained its importance and added that said manual is available to all public on the site of the General Health Council. Similarly reported that the criteria expressed in the document are not new, but an adaptation of fundamental ethical precepts to the pandemic that is now being experienced and that it will be applied according to different scenarios that are generated by the advance of the virus.

“The National Bioethics Commission, which reports to the Ministry of Health, in recent weeks had reflections with different specialists in ethics, bioethics, health care ethics and what we consider, which is very important, at this time is to locate the different scenarios in which we can face a situation as complex as this, “explained the epidemiology specialist.

In the document it can be read that “the prioritization of health personnel must be absolute. This means that health personnel facing the pandemic should go to the top of the list to obtain scarce critical medicine resources when this is required. The only exception to this point is when health personnel present such comorbidities, or their prognosis is such, that it would be futile to access scarce critical medicine resources ”, which means that lWorkers in the health sector will have priority to be treated, unless the effort in the face of almost certain death is unnecessary. It then segments vulnerable groups, divided by age, chronic conditions, or compromised immune system..

López-Gatell also said that the guide is based on a logic that seeks the exercise of human rights in the rule of law in order not to “lose sight of the fact that many of the fundamental ethical precepts, also represented in the form of laws or various legal provisions, (which must) be considered as universal standards […] the different human rights, as we know, are universal rights of people and at a given moment translate those rights into complex situations, critical situations, requires prior preparation ”.

He also reiterated that in the face of the health emergency, the SSa contemplates different epidemic scenarios and that to prevent the worst, they recommend social isolation. At this point, it should be noted that Mexico is in Phase 2 of the epidemic, where the overcrowding of cases requiring hospitalization has not put the health system in trouble; Nevertheless, the institution does not rule out that sooner or later it will go to Phase 3, but until this happens, the guide is not of a tax nature on decision-making in the practice of medicine.

“At this time, it is a document that is available on the portal of the General Health Council, but does not imply that at this time an executive decision on procedures to be implementedLópez-Gatell closed.