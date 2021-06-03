“When he says it, my instinct comes out”

Nadia Calviño, Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, has shown her disagreement with Susanna Griso after she repeatedly used the word “tariff” to refer to the new electricity tariff.

It happened during the interview that the journalist had with Calviño in Espejo Público, where she assured that “many families feel drowned with the price.” Upon hearing the word, the minister made a surprised face but did not say more at first.

Minutes later, when Susanna Griso spoke again about the “rate”, Calviño has reacted: “The truth is that every time she says rate … of course, I get the instinct to tell her: 75% goes down.” The presenter has not cut herself off and has been firm: “Because it is, vice president.”

Previously, Calviño had argued that the tariff change aims to get citizens to think about “how to make the most efficient use of energy.”

“And what from the Government we have wanted to do is lower the price and the cost of the majority of the citizens. There is a lot of talk about the rates, but in 75% of the hours the electricity consumption rate goes down ”, said the minister.

An argument that has not convinced Griso, who has pointed out: “But they are night hours, weekends, noon. There are companies that cannot choose. A hairdresser, for example ”.

“What I want to point out is that 75% of the hours go down, that with practically a consumption similar to what we had until now, the average is a 3% drop in the cost of electricity consumption,” Calviño replied.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.