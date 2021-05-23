The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, said this Sunday that she wants to put the crisis in relations with Morocco behind “as soon as possible” and has advocated for dialogue and diplomacy. Regarding the situation of the Saharawi leader Brahim Ghali, he has advanced that “when he recovers, he will return to his country.” The presence of the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in Spain is considered the trigger for the humanitarian crisis in Ceuta.

Speaking to Radio Nacional de España, the minister stated that she felt “a lot of pain and concern” for the suffering in the face of this massive arrival of people to Ceuta and that Spain “does not play retaliation with partner countries, friends and neighbors”. without ruling out “firmness, when you have to have it”.

Asked if what happened in that city has been the Moroccan response for having allowed Spain the entry of Ghali, González Laya has recognized that it is “a unilateral measure to a humanitarian gesture to a person who was in critical condition.”

Regarding how relations with Morocco will be redirected, Laya has considered that “we must look to the future and prevent these scenes from being reproduced”, in addition to helping those who want to return to that country to return. “And we are working with the Moroccan authorities”, because “redirecting the relationship is key for both countries.” To do this, conversations are held discreetly.

