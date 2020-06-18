Javier Tebas assured on the Catalan radio station RAC 1 that Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the Spanish League was barely noticed. The president of the club management, at the same time, hinted that he would not be so calm if Messi decided to leave.

«The impact of Cristiano’s departure was almost nil, we hardly noticed it. If Messi were to play another league, we would notice him a lot because he is the best player in history. Leo continues to give great value to our competition and I advise him to stay »Thebes stated.

On the other hand, Tebas continued to press for the return of the public to the games. « We are preparing protocols for the return of the public to the stadiums to put it into practice when authorized by the CSD after consultation with the autonomous communities and the League, « he added.

Finally, Thebes admitted that he does not believe the stadiums will be full until there is a coronavirus vaccine. The president of the League does not believe that until 2021 we will see a field in Spain full, although it will not be because he does not fight it.