“When have I ever wanted natural tits?”

Oriana Marzoli has used the platform offered by her Mtmad channel to talk about her new breast operation. The young woman has undergone a new intervention to change the breast implants she already had and increase the breast. He has given all kinds of details on his Mtmad channel.

In the video you can see moments of the preoperative, the during and the postoperative period. Of course, Oriana claims to have omitted some parts because they were too strong.

“It hurts a little bit, but you don’t know the progress I’m making. I want to show you what the before, during and after surgery. I have not wanted to put such strong videos because there are things that have to remain in the privacy“, has explained.

The collaborator went on to say: “I can’t even sit up straight to eat. If at most it hurts a lot when I vomit. Everything hurts, the back a lot, because I have not been operated below in front of the muscle. Yet I will have this pain for two days and afterwards, it won’t hurt almost. I’m looking forward to the third day, it hurts a lot. ”

He also clarified that he did not know when the anesthesia was applied: “When I woke up thought she was drunk. In the hospital I was very well. The pain has been quite strong from having operated on behind the muscle. It hurts how the skin gives way. They broke the muscle to put the prosthesis from behind “.

And it is that his intervention was more complicated than simply change their prostheses, something that people with implants have to do from time to time. For this operation has received quite a few criticisms by his followers. He wanted to make it clear that the process has taken in total four hours, what anesthesia was general and he has also explained why he has had to carry drains.

“My intervention is much more complex than a simple change of prosthesis, basically because of their location, that is, it is not the same to change a prosthesis for a simple increase, with the previous one below the muscle, than to have it in front, take it out, clean the tissues (which is what oozes and that is why they put the drains on me) and then open below the muscle … It’s not easy at all And in fact, it lasts much longer! “, He has counted on this occasion on his Instagram profile.

Later he added: “If I did not have the drains, the chest it would fill me with liquids and would have to attend a new intervention to remove them. This is the reason why, it is essential place them “

To his detractors he has not hesitated to answer them sharply. “These rednecks with doctor’s airs They make me very nervous. “In addition, she emphasizes that she has never wanted a breast that looked natural: “When have I ever wanted natural tits? Why am I going to be natural if I’m putting a rubber band inside? “

Nor has he shown any qualms about teaching the bra that he wears, which compresses his chest so that the movement does not bother him or skip the stitches. Has affirmed feel much better now that a week has passed since he had surgery.

He has confessed that he has increased breast in a few millimeters and that he has taken advantage of the intervention to correct some things whose result did not convince him after the first operation, like the scar left on her nipple.