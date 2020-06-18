Pep Guardiola It has been in the news for the last few hours due to harsh and sharp declarations against racism. In the wake of the revolts in the United States following the murder of George Floyd, the Manchester City coach is « ashamed of how white people have treated blacks for 400 years. » However, just over two decades ago, his opinion was very different and the newspaper archive portrays him.

It all happened in the 1996/97 season, the first of Roberto Carlos at Real Madrid. The left back came from Inter Milan and in Italy football was already very passionate and lived with great emotion, but it was in Spain when the Rio de Janeiro felt more racism, specifically at the Camp Nou. «When we went to play in Barcelona, ​​when I or Clarence (Seedorf) touched the ball, the public was like the monkey, the macaque. In other cities we have not had this problem, I think it is the only city that has racism problems, « he said in a statement recently recovered in a Movistar + report.

Who came up with those words? Guardiola, who hid these racist attacks by saying the following: «This man talks a lot, he talks too much. He has been talking a lot about it all year long. He does not know this hobby and takes a few months here to qualify these things. For Pep, it was not enough to hear screams like « monkey, macaque or chimpanzee » to publicly denounce him as Roberto Carlos did.

In the next game, the Brazilian had to read banners that said « Macaque, Snowflake has no girlfriend » and listen to « uh, uh! » every time he touched the ball or chants like « Roberto Carlos, the fucking chimpanzee. » They were complicated moments for the Real Madrid player, who even considered the idea of ​​leaving Spain for that racism that Pep Guardiola covered up and covered up and that he now says he is « ashamed of. »