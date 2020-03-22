When geniuses don’t rest: four classics that arose in dreams

“Yesterday”, “(I can’t get no) Satisfaction”, “Five years” and “Every breathe you take” have a few things in common. One may be the British origin of its composers. Another, which usually includes anthologies of the best rock songs in history. The most striking, without a doubt, in which they appeared to their creators in dreams, whether in the form of a catchy melody, a disturbing phrase or the reckless advice of a dead father. In any case, the demonstration that the artist’s mind and sensitivity always remain on alert to catch those signals that only they see.

The Beatles – “Yesterday”

It is one of the most famous legends among the many that refer to the Liverpool quartet. The melody of Yesterday appeared to Paul MCCARTNEY while he slept in the house of his girlfriend, Jane Asher. When he got up he went to the piano, picked up a recorder, put rec + play on, and began to change the history of popular music.

However, “Yesterday” took a long time to be constituted as we know it. In order not to lose the melody, he named it “Scrambled eggs”, and improvised a letter with that idea. For a time, Paul thought it was unconscious plagiarism, it sounded like something to him but he didn’t quite know why and he showed it to those in front of him. Once convinced, he set to work on the matter.

The song played with the group for a long time, altering the calm of the tours. Paul insisted on perfecting it, and seemed to only think of “Scrambled eggs.” Of course, the name and letter had to be changed. It must be a single word, which they could not find. Until on a vacation in Portugal with Jane, Yesterday appeared to him. And the history of music was not the same.

It was the most covered song, the one that generated the most royalties, the best of the 20th century for any survey that emerged. However, the history of scrambled eggs remained alive. And Paul himself, already a Sir and a legend, played it on the Jimmy Fallon show in its original lyrics.

The Rolling Stones – “(I can’t get no) Satisfaction”

A melody surprised Keith Richards while he slept in his Carlton Hill flat. In between dreams, he grabbed a guitar and recorded the iconic “Satisfaction” riff on a Phillips tape recorder. When he got up the next day, it occurred to him to rewind the tape. And there was his guitar. The rest were his snoring.

Keith was polishing the skeleton of the song and took it to his friend Mick jagger, who put the letter on the edge of a swimming pool in a Florida hotel. Four days later, they were recording an acoustic version at Chicago’s Chess Studios. When they recorded the final, they were going to conquer the United States.

“The next thing I know about the song is that we are listening to it in some lost corner of Minnesota and that we are the hit of the week,” says Keith in his biography “Life.” There he also relates that he regrets not having kept that cassette with a guitar and a few snoring sounds. More than a collector would have been delighted to have it.

The Police – “Every breath you take”

In 1982 Sting faced two separations. On the one hand, I saw how it was slowly disintegrating The Police, the band that had revolutionized music to the rhythm of the new wave. On the other, he was facing the crisis of his marriage to actress Frances Tomelty, his wife of seven years and mother of their two children. To complete the combo, he was falling in love with Trudie Styler, his wife’s best friend.

In that context arises “Every breath you take”, the most successful song by the British group and one of the most popular in history. Her film clip went into high turnover and she fought an epic battle with Michael Jackson at the Grammys. The Police Sinchronicity album lost to Thriller, but the song beat “Beat it”. Away draw is worth double.

The song was fired in a dream by Sting, in which the first lines appeared: “Every time you breathe / every movement you make.” An ode to jealousy and control was being born. “I got up in the middle of the night with that line on my head, sat down at the piano and wrote it in half an hour,” said Sting. The global impact was almost immediate, and men and women repeated a letter that, taking a little distance, causes chills.

“It sounds like a song of love and comfort, I didn’t realize at the time how sinister it was,” Sting said in an interview in 1993, and appealed to the historical context to justify himself. “It was the Reagan years, from Star Wars. I think I was thinking a lot about Big Brother, about the idea of ​​surveillance and control. ” In 1985, Sting began his solo career. The first single of this new stage was “If you love somebody, set them free”. If you love someone set them free. An answer to himself.

David Bowie – “Five years”

Unlike his colleagues on this list, David Bowie He did not dream a letter or a melody. What he imagined was a concept, on which he was going to structure a good part of “The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”. Translatable as “The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”, it is the work that definitively consecrated it, where it narrates the epic of a bisexual alien who becomes a rock star, with all that this implies.

Haywood Stenton Jones, David’s father, died on August 5, 1969 of pneumonia. He was young, 56 years old, and his son, who was taking his first steps in music, felt that he had passed away at the wrong time. “I would have wanted to tell you so many things, and ask so many others,” he confessed in a letter to a friend.

But the father, whom everyone called John, had something else to say to him. Two years later, she appeared to her son in a dream and released two disturbing phrases. “Don’t get on a plane anymore. You’re going to die in five years. ” The first was not important. On the second, he articulated part of his masterpiece. He decided that those five years were going to be the last on earth and based on that he conceived the apocalyptic images of the song that opens the album.