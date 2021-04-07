When examining the safety of motorhomes, are they well protected in the event of an accident?

Motorhome trips have only increased in recent years. In addition, it is a trend that will continue to grow from now on after the pandemic for the possibilities it offers to avoid crowded places and surround oneself with nature. However, the motorhome safety it has already been called into question on occasion, so let’s see how they cope with crash tests and if they are well protected in the event of an accident.

The ADAC German, which is the largest automobile association in Europe, carried out some tests to check the safety of these motorhomes. Do not forget that most of the time It is about adaptations of other vehicles, who receive the necessary equipment to make life inside. This has resulted in other tests such as those of the Swedish Transport Administration not failing well, although it always depends on the type of motorhome being evaluated.

In this case, the ADAC submits a frontal collision at a speed of 56 km / h to a camper van type motorhome against a conventional tourism. The first vehicle was loaded to the brim (3.5 tons, twice that of the passenger car), as a family is supposed to do on a getaway on board. The result it wasn’t too hopeful, since the cabin area was deformed in both vehicles due to the impact.

In the motorhome it is observed that the front part is not sufficiently prepared for such an impact, since the pedals move to a more forward position and could cause injury to the driver. Another problem that was detected was that the back seat does not resist either and increases the risk of passengers in these seats colliding with the front seats. This is due to the space-saving design they have and the less resistant structure used.

Inas for all accessories that are available in motorhomes, a bit of everything has been seen in these safety tests. For example, the beds, the bathroom or the rear cabinets perfectly withstood the impact and did not present any danger to the passengers. Also the gas system cut off the supply correctly when it detected the impact. Nevertheless, the kitchen cabinets They did not pass the test, as its contents flew inside, putting the safety of the occupants at risk.

Therefore there are lights and shadows in this test with the motorhome. On the one hand, The manufacturers They should reinforce points such as the front outer zone or the inner rear seat so that they are better able to withstand impacts. On the other hand, the users themselves They can improve some aspects such as the placement of objects safely, securing the heaviest in the back and keeping an eye on what is left in those that are more susceptible in the front.

