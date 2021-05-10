When evolution went to trial and ended up with a professor in prison

In this episode of A Very Interesting Week, we invite you to one of the great battles of science: evolution. From an episode almost a century ago when a high school teacher was locked up for teaching evolution, to the present day. Seen from genetics, psychobiology and the brain, thanks to Manuel Martín Loeches from the Complutense University of Madrid. We will discover the relationships between mathematics and evolution, with the help of one of the most recognized mathematics in Spain, Clara Grima (who will tell us an exclusive) and the journalist and author Luis Alfonso Gámez will explain why there are those who resist believing in Darwin. And the reasons have to do with something that all humans share. We hear each other!

Every Tuesday you can listen to a new episode of ‘A Very Interesting Week’, downloading Audible on your phone or tablet for free for a month, or even 3 months if you have Amazon Prime.