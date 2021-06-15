when everyday sounds are torture

Amelia (not her real name) was 4 years old when her parents had to go to school to talk to her teacher. The girl came home nervous and with anxiety because, according to her, the teacher shouted a lot in class. Actually, she didn’t do it any more than other teachers with a classroom full of young children, but for her it was unbearable. As were many others everyday sounds that, although to most people they went almost unnoticed, for her they became annoying noises: the click of a mouse, the drip of a tap, the keyboard of a computer …

Today, more than 30 years after that visit from his parents to school, he knows that he has hyperacusis. And things have not improved. For the last exams of his academic stage, he had to start wearing earplugs, a complement that is an inevitable part of his day to day. He uses them to sleep and sometimes also to be at home, where the sound of vehicles passing through a manhole located under his window has come to provoke him migraines

Like her, the rest of the people with hyperacusis they live continuously as if someone had turned up the volume to the world around them. And those who have misophonia, a neurological disorder that causes intolerance to everyday sounds produced by the other people’s body or by certain objects. For them, chewing, breathing or certain repetitive movements of the individuals with whom they live also become annoying noises.

Both phenomena remain partly a mystery to science. Fortunately, though, research has come a long way in recent years. What do we know about them so far?

Surrounded by annoying noises

Although they may seem like isolated cases, both hyperacusis and misophonia are quite common. The first is calculated to be approximately between 9% and 15% of the general population. For misophonia there are no clear figures, although some studies point to 10%.

There is a treatment for hyperacusis, but not for misophonia

As for the causes, they are not fully known. In the case of hyperacusis, for example, it is believed that it can be associated with hearing problems, since the brain tries to compensate it by raising the volume of the sounds. However, it can also be related to other symptoms, pathologies or disorders, such as Asperger’s syndrome, depression, or hypothyroidism. In Amelia’s case, it is related to the fact that she is a Highly Sensitive Person (PAS). “It is as if I had a loudspeaker in my brain that magnifies all stimuli, from feelings and emotions, to the touch of clothing and also sounds,” he explains in a telephone conversation with Ezanime.net.

It is pending a review by a otorhino, referred by her psychiatrist. Then, perhaps they will prescribe the only treatment that is known today for hyperacusis. This consists of exposing patients to sound recordings formed by combinations of sounds in broad bands. It begins with almost inaudible recordings, for a long time, and then gradually increases the intensity, until desensitize the ear. Thus, annoying noises return to being simple everyday sounds.

In contrast, misophonia has no treatment. And this is due, among other reasons, to the fact that very little is still known about it. Of course, a very interesting study was published recently, which shed a lot of light on the matter.

Involuntary movements

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

The everyday sounds that become annoying noises for each misophonia patient are called “Trigger sounds”. Everyone has their own, although there are some more common ones, especially related to facial movements such as chew, breathe, or speak.

Recently, a team of scientists from the University of Newcastle, University College London and the University of Iowa carried out an investigation consisting of carrying out an MRI of the brain of a group of people with misophonia, while being exposed to those trigger sounds.

Thus, they found that when they listened to them, the activity of the neurons that connect the auditory cortex with the orofacial motor cortex, in charge of controlling the movement of face and throat. Therefore, the annoying noises seemed to be due to hearing these types of sounds that they felt that they were performing the movement that causes them. For example, listening to someone chew activates the areas of the brain responsible for moving their jaw when they chew. As this is out of their control, it generates an intense nervousness. This finding could possibly help develop treatments for misophonia in the future. However, so far there are none.

The torment of musicians with hyperacusis

Interestingly, one of the population groups in which more cases of hyperacusis have been detected is that of the musicians.

In fact, in 2018 a study was published in which the incidence in this professional group of symptoms or pathologies such as hyperacusis, hearing loss, diplacusis, and tinnitus.

Diplacusis refers to the disorder in which some people perceive different sounds in each ear, despite originating with a single stimulus. Tinnitus, on the other hand, refers to the perception of ringing or annoying noises in the ear that do not come from outside. It is very common in people with hyperacusis and was the most common of the phenomena analyzed in the study.

Tinnitus, closely related to hyperacusis, is quite common in musicians, according to a study

Interestingly, a higher prevalence of hyperacusis was observed in professional musician musicians. pop rock, compared to those engaged in classical music. Although the cause is not clear, scientists believe it could be related to the moods. In the study they cite that “the subjects who listen soft music they commonly report an improvement in mood and a sensation of pleasure with increased levels of serotonin and decreased levels of cortisol ”. On the contrary, they add that “the high intensity sounds and shorts are associated with an increase in norepinephrine ”. This appears to be related to the brain causes of hyperacusis, although more research is needed on this.

In general, most musicians can live with this, although some have had to quit your careers, when the annoying noises became so unbearable that they prevented them from working properly.

And it is that, although it may seem that hyperacusis is a super power, to hear more than we would like to hear it’s not always a blessing, especially when you are looking for concentration. “When I was studying for the Selectividad, I got very nervous because I couldn’t stop listening to the flute that the neighbor’s daughter was rehearsing with, three duplexes away,” Amelia tells us from the other side of the phone. “And sometimes I also hear conversations that I would not like to know anything about.”

If even Clark Kent himself had trouble controlling hearing everything around him, imagine what it must be like for mere humans. His own kryptonite.

