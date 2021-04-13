When Ed O’Neill and did not know who Britney Spears was

Slaven VlasicGetty Images

The actor Ed o’neill, known for his roles in the stupendous’Marriage with children‘and in the well-known’Modern family‘, told a funny anecdote a few years ago in the program of Ellen Degeneres, which, with the excuse of his birthday, we have not resisted rescuing.

The presenter, now in low hours, asked O’Neill about the recent encounter he had had with Britney Spears that year (2016), about which the actor confessed something a bit embarrassing: he did not realize that he was the very princess of pop.

The two met at the Los Angeles airport when O’Neill was preparing to travel to Hawaii. That’s when a girl came up to him and said “Oh Mr. O’Neil. I love ‘Modern Family’, you’re my favorite from the show” and asked to take a picture. A request like so many others that an actor of his level receives daily and, of course, he agreed to take the photo.

However, it would not be until the next day when Ed O’Neill would find out who the snapshot had been taken with. It was his agent who revealed it to him when he called him and asked him where that image that had so many likes on Internet came from. The best: Britney’s face and Ed’s face, an irrefutable proof that she was a fan at heart and he, well, was on other matters …

