When does vaccination end in municipalities on the northern border?

MEXICO CITY. The vaccination against Covid-19 on the northern border will conclude in approximately a month, since the dates for immunization in Tamaulipas have not yet been determined, said the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez.

The official explained that in the 45 municipalities on the border with the United States, a total of 2,848,130 anticovid vaccines are being applied. Of these, to date one million 453 thousand 577 doses have been applied in Baja California and Sonora.

“This program is expected to conclude in the first days of August, we are thinking that in approximately a month we would finish off the entire border,” stressed the person in charge of vaccination on the northern border of the country.

Rodríguez explained that the vaccination of people over 18 years of age is currently about to be completed in the border municipalities of Sonora and will continue in Chihuahua, where Ciudad Juárez stands out.

The vaccine to be applied in the border city will be Pfizer.

“There they will be vaccinated from Monday, July 12 to 17, the extension of the vaccine will be carried out, therefore five centers and two macro vaccination centers will be installed, the goal there is to apply 80 thousand daily vaccines,” he insisted.

Once the vaccination at the border has been completed, the possibility of reactivating unrestricted crossings between the two countries could be insisted with the federal government of the United States.

“Of course, it is a matter that corresponds to the federal government of the United States and this issue is already being seen, but the same percentage of vaccinated that there are on the other side of the border, in California, the same percentage is already vaccinated in Baja California “, reiterated the head of the Executive.

