When does the third season of The Mandalorian premiere?

MEXICO CITY.

The Mandalorian, The Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal concluded its second season leaving fans speechless with its many unexpected script twists: The appearance of Luke Skywalker, the farewell of Grogu, the announcement of a fiction centered on Boba Fett.

There were so many avenues that were opened that many thought that the series had ended to make way for several spin-offs.

However, it has already been confirmed that The Mandalorian will have a third season, although it will still take a while to arrive. During a meeting organized by Variety in which Pascal and Ewan McGregor participated, who will play Obi-Wan Kenobi in another series of live-action Star Wars, the actor who plays Mando has indicated that filming has not yet begun. the new episodes.

Photo: lucasfilm

We have not shot the third season, so confidentially … I think I should not have said that, “says Pascal, realizing that he has revealed more information than he is allowed. According to estimates made by the interpreter, this means that there won’t be a third season of The Mandalorian until, at least 2022.

Little is known at the moment of the third season of The Mandalorian beyond that it will arrive after The Boba Fett Book, which opens next December, and will not feature Gina Carano.

The actress who plays Cara Dune was fired from Disney after her controversial social media posts in which she compared being republished in these times in the United States to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. Controversial messages that led to the cancellation of the spin-off that was going to star Cara Dune, Rangers of the New Republic.

Instead, fans will be able to enjoy several more series that are in development within the Star Wars universe, in addition to those already mentioned in the Book of Boba Fett or Obi Wan, such as those of characters such as Cassian Andor, Lando Calrissian or Ashoka Tano that will soon arrive on the platform.