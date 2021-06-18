When does the third season of Lupine premiere?

MEXICO CITY.

The second part of ‘Lupine’ continues to cause a sensation on Netflix, being the most viewed on the platform. The contemporary gentleman thief has also stolen the hearts of viewers, who have quickly devoured the five episodes of this new batch.

With a third season confirmed, many fans are already wondering when it will debut on the platform.

And it is that, despite having premiered the second season on June 11, the public is already looking forward to the next batch, especially when, after finishing the last chapter, it is announced that Lupine will return with a third part. In addition, Omar Sy himself confirmed it on social networks.

Although the second part has arrived quickly, the first one premiered last January, leaving just five months apart; everything points to the third part yes it will take longer to arrive.

On ne peut rien vous cacher.

Lupine part 3 is confirmed! We can’t hide anything from you. Lupine part 3 is confirmed! – Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

The difference is that, really, the two seasons of ‘Lupine’ they were shot together, which has offered the possibility that they can be released more closely. In a way, it’s a similar move to ‘Who Killed Sara?’, The first two seasons of which were released just two months apart.

Now, the filming of the third part of ‘Lupine’ has not yet been announced. With which, everything points to It will arrive well into 2022, with spring or summer at the earliest.

On the other hand, it is also not known if Netflix will shoot a quarter together, which cannot be ruled out, given the success of the first two parts, which have stood out, precisely, for having a total of 10 episodes. For now, we will have to wait.

The second season has left a great mystery among fans that, without a doubt, they will want to solve: will Assane be able to stop being a fugitive from justice?