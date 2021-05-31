When does the sixth season premiere on Netflix?

Netflix TV series Share

After so much waiting, season 5B of Lucifer finally arrived on Netflix. Now fans are wondering: when will the sixth be released?

The second part of season 5 of Lucifer hit the Netflix platform on May 28 and fans are already very eager for news on the sixth and final season. After the premiere of 5B, expectations are higher and higher and it is expected that the end of the fiction will surpass its predecessors. Here we tell you what is known.

Unlike season 5B of Lucifer, which was delayed for a long time due to the pandemic, the sixth season of the series has already been filmed. Joe Henderson, producer, published a few days ago saying goodbye to Netflix fiction: “I love both seasons in different ways. Season 5B is big and epic. Season 6 is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them. They are tremendously different and yet they are part of a whole. They are part of an ongoing story ”.

When will we see it?

The sixth will be the last season of Lucifer and will arrive on the famous streaming platform only next year. Although there is no official date, it would be in the first part of 2022. The story will have a time jump and this, of course, has already generated a lot of expectation in viewers.

The fifth season has 16 chapters and they are all already uploaded to the Netflix streaming platform. This installment has one of the most controversial episodes, since there is one that is titled “Celestial Karaoke” and it is a musical. Many people called it boring and recommended to those who have not seen it yet to skip it. For now, while enjoying 5B, here you can read a review by Cinemascomics.

