When does the preoccupation with eating healthy become an unhealthy obsession?

Shutterstock / VGstockstudio ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/h7ATDYIHH2Bsh8W64.lTIA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU1OS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/AsNRPvQb7ji_i8jJJcYWaw–~B/aD04Mzk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/20fedb60b0ea2ed727a99c3ec58914cc” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/h7ATDYIHH2Bsh8W64.lTIA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU1OS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/AsNRPvQb7ji_i8jJJcYWaw–~B/aD04Mzk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/20fedb60b0ea2ed727a99c3ec58914cc”/>

Anglicisms such as cleaneating (clean food) or healthyfood (healthy eating) flood social networks lately. It is not surprising that today the population is more and more interested in making correct decisions regarding their diet. At the end of the day, we have more and more evidence about the close relationship between what we consume and different diseases associated, precisely, with harmful eating habits.

In the last century our habits have changed by leaps and bounds and with them our way of living, relating, informing ourselves and eating. And that has not left us indifferent. There are those who have been carried away by the current of globalization and endless working hours, abandoning diets such as the Mediterranean in favor of pre-manufactured products. At the opposite pole, there are those who have opted for bioecological food, asking at the corner supermarket for Ayurvedic foods to the astonishment of the employee on duty.

From the outset, it looks good that society seeks to improve its health based on food. However, behind these bio or eco labels are sometimes misleading advice or food. Looking at them with critical eyes is essential to avoid falling into orthorexia nervosa.

How to recognize orthorexia nervosa?

The term orthorexia nervosa (ON) was coined in 1997 by Steve Bratman, precisely based on his own obsession that he developed for a clean diet of any substance considered “not pure”.

It derives from the Greek ὀρθóς (correct) and ὄρεξις (appetite). It is used in the case of individuals who combine a very restrictive diet of certain foods with eating rituals when consuming or preparing them. For example, cutting food in a certain way.

They are usually rituals that take up more and more time for the patient without providing any nutritional value. Sometimes the obsession with the quality or purity of food reaches such an extreme that it ends up causing dietary restrictions and deficiencies that significantly affect your health.

Read more

Another thing orthorexic subjects have in common is that they tend to label canned foods as “dangerous”, and “artificial” to products that are industrially produced and “healthy” to biological ones.

On a psychological level, they coincide in a high self-esteem linked to the fulfillment of a supposedly healthier diet than that of others. However, they often experience frustration and anxiety when they violate or do not rigorously adhere to self-imposed criteria and rituals. They often end up believing that being alone is the only way to fully control the entire food preparation process. And they run the risk of social isolation.

Pathology or healthy concern?

Of course, the pursuit of a healthy diet should not in itself be viewed as a pathological condition. Only when this search leads to an obsession that paradoxically deteriorates the health and other aspects of the patient is it considered orthorexia. A disorder that, incidentally, to this day is not officially recognized in any manual of mental disorders. Although it has common traits with eating disorders, according to a study by the authors of this article.

In these investigations, using self-reported diagnostic tools that assess the risk of suffering from orthorexia, its prevalence has been around 10% in the Spanish university population.

So could anyone who worries about overeating be putting their mental health in jeopardy? Not necessarily. Other researchers propose to differentiate healthy orthorexia from pathological orthorexia. Understanding that there would be room for a concern for healthy food without pathological health results.

In any case, we can and should be interested in maintaining a healthy diet. But in no case should it ever become an obsession, much less dominate our life. Informing with accredited nutritionists and acquiring nutrition knowledge, always from the hand of professionals, are the best allies when we try to adopt healthy eating habits.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.