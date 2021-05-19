When does the new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina begin?

Getty Images Nuestra Belleza Latina: Announced when the new season of

From 2007, when the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina started, until 2018, when it was the last season of the reality show, the Univisión contest became one of the most watched programs on Latin television in the United States.

And this May 18, weeks after starting the registration process for the candidates for the crown, it was announced on the Univision upfront that the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will return to the screen in the fall.

This was confirmed by Univisión, which also announced that the new season of the beauty pageant will be loaded with changes and the queen that is sought as the successor to Castilian Migbelis, will break any beauty parameter.

The television channel assured that the program will once again honor the talent, strength and beauty of Latin women, but warned that it will be a very diverse season.

“Nuestra Belleza Latina” (season 12) – Univision’s longest-running and most popular reality competition will have its most diverse season to date and will continue its mission to cultivate and enhance female talent to forge the next star of Univision, ”the channel commented through a statement.

Univision warned that this time the reality is looking for “beauty 360” to make “conventional aesthetic concepts evolve and discover the greatest talent among Hispanics,” which shows that the television channel will be more inclusive and varied when it comes to choose the contestants, far from a single parameter of beauty, which has long been commanded to collect.

Univisión also revealed that this 12th season will be hosted by former Nuestra Belleza Latina, Alejandra Espinoza.

“The program will explore the fears and joys of the contestants when they represent true Latin beauty, inside and out,” Univision added in its statement.

Luis Silberwasser, president of the Univision television network group, assured that the channel remains committed to providing quality programming that goes beyond what has been seen.

“This is an exciting time at Univision, and I am proud to help plan the course of our transformation so that this iconic media company goes even further,” said the executive. “We focus on uniting Hispanics with programming that promotes live TV viewing and ignites passion for their community, family and culture.”

The former Venezuelan queen Migbelis Castellanos, who represented her country in Miss Universe, was the last Nuestra Belleza Latina to be crowned, and will have the mission of delivering the title to the new beauty that rises with the triumph.