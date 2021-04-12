When does the new Grey’s Anatomy premiere on Netflix? | Instagram

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy progresses, is nearing the end and of course its premiere on the platform of Netflix It is getting closer and closer, so if you have not seen this new season yet, this will surely interest you.

Grey’s Anatomy proved once again that it is more relevant than ever with the premiere of its 17th season on ABC.

The medical series had emotional episodes that included the health contingency and many surprises for the fans and already in the final stretch of a new installment, its last chapters and its premiere on Netflix are approaching.

There is no doubt that the Shonda Rhimes show stomped on in November 2020 with the continuation of the story.

After a longer than usual hiatus due to the health contingency, the series returned in March and is already on its 11th episode.

In parallel, Latin American fans began to enjoy the premieres in SonyHowever, there is still a part that is looking forward to its arrival on Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that the streaming platform So far it has 16 seasons and is available throughout the continent.

Sony launched the new episodes in February and currently has shipments on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. (Mexico and Colombia), 9 p.m. (Venezuela) and 10 p.m. (Argentina), in addition the channel also began a campaign to use the series in tribute to the doctors fighting the current virus.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will arrive on Netflix once its broadcast ends on ABC and while there is no end date yet, there are chapters scheduled until April 22.

Usually five months pass until it reaches streaming, so between September and October 2021 it will be available.

By that date it will be known what at the moment is the great question of the fans and ashowrunner Krista Vernoff renewed the contract with ABC and it only remains for the main actors of the medical drama to give the go-ahead to continue.

As you may recall, season 17 episode 10 featured Grey’s Anatomy’s most anticipated reunion between Mark Sloan and Lexie Gray.

As the preview of episode 10 previewed, Chyler Leigh’s character returned in the dreams that Meredith maintains during her hospitalization for the virus.

To everyone’s surprise, Eric Dane also appeared on the beach in his old role that he left in 2012 and the couple spoke with Meredith about what they miss about being alive and gave a push for the protagonist to recover.

The end of the chapter showed how the doctor played by Ellen pompeo The artificial respirator was removed.

Don’t waste a minute, “was what Mark said to Meredith just before the doctor regained consciousness.

The scenes both on the beach and in the field tried to be life lessons from the two deceased characters and left important phrases for their protagonist.

Meredith’s emergence from the coma can end with the exciting beach scenes where Derek Shepherd and George O’Malley also appeared.

As expected, the reunion between Mark and Lexie generated excitement from fans, who have missed the lovers since they lost their lives in a plane crash in season 8.

When Pompeo asked if they were still together, Mark replied, “On your beach, it looks like we are”, the closing of the scene had them together happily in the sand.