When does the Giro d’Italia start?

05/03/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Giro d’Italia 2021 It begins on Saturday, May 8 and ends on the 30th of the same month. During those days, the route of the Italian cycling event will have a total of 21 stages. This edition starts with an individual time trial. Starting and finishing in Turin, the first stages take place in the Piedmont region.

In total, there will be two stages of time trial, seven level stages and the rest will be divided between 12 mountain stages, some with climbs of more than 2,000 meters.

FAVORITES IN THE 2021 GIRO

Among the cyclists with more options to take the Giro is the Colombian Egan bernal. 2019 Tour de France champion, Bernal now has title options after a year marked by injuries.

Follow the Giro d’Italia on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Along with Bernal, there are also other candidates such as Romain Bardet, Thibaut Pinot, Vincenzo Nibali and even spanish Mikel Landa, fourth position in the 2019 Giro.

WHERE TO SEE THE TOUR OF ITALY ON TV

The Giro d’Italia 2021 can be seen throughout Europe through the Eurosport channel and also through the Global Cycling Network Application (GCN +). In other sectors of Europe such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France or Belgium, they will also have their own channel to follow the live broadcast.

United Kingdom: S4CItalia: Rai Sport France: L’Equipe TV Belgium: Sporza Spain: Eurosport / Global Cycling Network (GCN +)

On the other hand, in Latin America it can be seen on the ESPN channel, while in Colombia, a country closely related to cycling, it will be seen through the Caracol channel.

The Giro is one of the great challenges of the cycling season. With more demanding courses at each stage, the cycling competition in Italy promises to be very competitive this year.