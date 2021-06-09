When does the Eurocopa start? Groups, fixture, and where to watch the matches | National teams

After being postponed for a year due to the covid-19 health crisis, finally, in 2021 the Eurocup, in which 24 teams will fight for the most important competition of nations on the continent.

With the particularity of being the 60th anniversary of the tournament, the Euro will take place in different cities with the Final scheduled for July 11 in the mythical Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

Thus, with the calls already defined and the teams about to take to the field, here at FUTBOLRED we tell you everything you need to know so that you can live this tournament on the Old Continent to the fullest.

Cities

Euro 2020 or 2021 will be held in different cities on the continent: London, Baku, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville, they will be in charge of hosting the matches of this competition.

Groups

Group A

Turkey

Italy

Welsh

Swiss

B Group

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Group C

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

North Macedonia.

Group D

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic.

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Group F

.Hungary

Portugal

France

Germany

Programming and game system

There will be 24 teams competing to advance from the group stage starting this Friday, June 11. The top two from each group and the top four third-best from the six groups will advance to the round of 16 starting on June 26. Then the quarterfinals will be played on July 2; semifinals between July 6 and 7, to celebrate the grand final on July 11 at Wembley.

Where to watch the Euro on TV?

In Colombia you can see the Eurocup on DirecTV and Win Sports. For the exact time and days of the matches, do not forget to click here and consult the FUTBOLRED grid.

Previous data

Last champion: Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm, was crowned with the last Euro, it was in 2016.

Most valuable Player: Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable player of the Eurocup, being valued at 160 million euros. Harry Kane follows with a market value of 120 million euros.

Historic scorer: Michel Platini and Cristiano Ronaldo are the historical scorers of the Euro with 9 goals each.

Most valuable selection: England is the most valuable team in the European Championship. It has a value of 1.32 billion euros.

Selection with the most Eurocup titles: Germany and Spain are the most winning teams in this competition with three titles each.