When does Minecraft 1.17 arrive? Coming Soon

In recent weeks, several people have asked me when does Minecraft 1.17 arrive, that is, when we will stop snapshots and will finally be able to enjoy the new version of the block game. And until a few hours ago I had to respond in a generic way with a: it must be a little short, but in any case it will be this summer (in the northern hemisphere). The latest snapshots suggested that it should not be long, but until now we had to settle for that, with intuition.

Everything has changed, however, with the most current version available right now on the trial version channel. And it is that, for the first time in almost a year (since the launch of Minecraft 1.16) We do not find a snapshot, but with the pre-release 1 of Minecraft 1.17. If you are already a veteran of the development versions of Minecraft, then surely your head has already started to do the math, but if not, you are most likely wondering what that means.

Once Mojang has published a version of Minecraft, he starts working on two key aspects: polishing the possible errors that are detected in it after launch, and starting to develop the novelties that we will find in the next version. As a general rule, at the beginning we find much more of the first and, when all the problems have been solved, we see how the second picks up speed. We can personally verify this with snapshots, periodic publications in which we can check the status, at that time, of development.

Minecraft snapshots are public, whoever wishes can download them and check, for themselves, what the developers are working on, here we tell you how you can install them on your PC and, in recent months, we have been informing you about the evolution of the snapshots of Minecraft 1.17, both before and after knowing that what was announced in Minecraft Live 2020 as Caves & Cliffs Update, will finally be divided into two updates, and that to enjoy the new caves we will still have to wait a few months, since These will not debut in Minecraft 1.17, but predictably in Minecraft 1.18.

Be that as it may, during all these months we have seen snapshots, but with the publication of Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 1, what Mojang is telling us is that he has already completed the list of new features that he wanted to include in this version and that therefore, from now on, they will no longer be added new functions. This version freezes development and focuses, entirely, on assessing the operation of the game in its current state. To what end? Actually, you have already imagined it, check that it works correctly and identify possible failures and / or necessary adjustments and that will be carried out before launch.

Does this mean that Minecraft 1.17 will not have bugs? If only. The truth is that taking the step back in the launch of the caves in this version has provided Mojang developers not only the time necessary for the implementation of the new subsoil to be the most appropriate, no, in addition to that it has also left room so they can polish and wax this version. However, and although there are many users who test snapshots, it will not be until the publication of 1.17 that their adoption is massive, and thatUsers begin to detect problems that escaped in this phase.

When is Minecraft 1.17 coming out?

Within two to three weeks, that is, between the middle and the end of June. Maybe even a few days before. The usual timeframes for Mojang from the first pre-release to the final version are usually short. Specifically, the time that has separated the publication of the first pre-release from the launch of the final version in the latest versions has been as follows:

Minecraft 1.14 Village & Pillage: 13 days. Minecraft 1.15 Buzzy Bees: 19 days. Minecraft 1.16 Nether Update: 19 days.

We might think, in the first instance, that Mojang may have normalized the cycles and that, therefore, Minecraft 1.17 will arrive in 19 days, right in the middle of March. However, and if we compare the depth of the novelties that 1.16 brought with respect to those that we are going to find in 1.17, it is evident that in this case we are facing a minor update and that, although it brings interesting news, technically it is a much less complex jump.

Thus, I tend to think that if Village & Pillage took only thirteen days to go from its pre-release 1 to the final version, Minecraft 1.17 should not walk very far from those values ​​and, consequently, I lean more for the two weeks, maybe even a little less, that by three o’clock, a term that would seem excessive to me.

There is only one reason, beyond some unexpected technical problem (which seems unlikely) why, perhaps, the release of Minecraft 1.17 can be delayed a little more than three weeks, and that is that Mojang wants to comply with what he announced at the time, that is, Minecraft 1.17 would arrive in the summer of 2021 and, therefore, delay the launch until June 21. Beyond that, except for a scheduling issue, I would be very surprised if Minecraft 1.17 took more than two weeks to be available.

More information: Mojang