When does “La Desalmada” premiere? Livia Brito Announces to Fans | Instagram

The actress, Livia Brito, announced to her fans through a publication the next premiere of the novel in which she shares credit with Jose Ron, and many other great figures, “The soulless“.

Through his Instagram stories, Livia brito, has shared some of the scenes from the upcoming production of “La Desalmada” which is almost ready to land on the small screen in primetime.

The one remembered by novels like “La Piloto”, and “Triumph of Love“He posted a recent story from his Instagram account in which he announced to fans the upcoming arrival of the plot in which he stars, which marks his return to acting.

There are four weeks left, you can read in the story which also shows a small legend below with the day of the premiere, “July 5 at 09:30 pm can be read.

Similarly, the almost 35-year-old artist, who ventured into television for the first time with the melodrama in which she shares credits with Victoria Ruffo, William Levy and Maité Perroni, when she performed the spoiled, “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triunfo of love, “he showed more scenes in some of the videos he showed on his social media account.

In the images it is possible to appreciate part of the scenery that makes up some of the episodes of this new story, Brito Pestana declares himself to be a total fan of nature and shares with his fans his concern about having a farm with several animals.

See this how beautiful, it is the literal idea that I have of a farm, I would like something like that, in the background you can see chickens and a calf, and a pig, they would complete the ideal place, revealed the also model.

In this story, the native of Havana, Cuba will play the character of “Fernanda Linares”, a woman hungry for revenge.

Looking for justice, she found love, says the motto of “La Desalmada” that presents part of the story in the preview shared by the Instagram account of the new production

Likewise, other great figures of the show will participate in this story such as Ana Martín, Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Azela Robinson; among others.

Livia Brito pestana would have been absent from television for a few months after her participation in some productions was canceled in 2020.

After the strong controversies that arose after the confrontation between her and her partner on the beaches of Quintana Roo where a paparazzi denounced her for agr3s! On after he took some photos of her without her consent.

This event, added to some alleged comments by the “Cuban” artist towards Mexicans, provoked the annoyance and rejection of the public and staff of the television station, which led to a temporary pause in her career on television.

José Alberto’s next production “El Güero” Castro has given her a new opportunity to resume her acting career, the “youtuber” and “Tik Toker” has gained so much popularity on social networks that her loyal fans are already waiting to see them again on the screen.

On the other hand, this has also divided opinions on the internet since while some offer their support, others, even figures of the medium have shown to be against and assure, they will not see this production.

Recently, one of them was Claudia de Icaza who showed her position on the matter and from her Instagram account gave her support to the affected photographer, whom Livia Brito assures to date, has not covered the damages that will arise from their unfortunate meeting in July of last year.