April rain in São Paulo is much below average

In 27 days it rained about 10% of the average. April 2020 is being the second driest in 14 years in São Paulo

The city of São Paulo is having one of the driest months of April in its historical climate. In 27 days it rained about 10% of the historical average for the month.

By automatic measurement by INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia – at Mirante de Santana, in the northern part of São Paulo, the total rainfall in 27 days was just 7.4 mm. The average rainfall for April is approximately 82 mm.

April 2020 is being the second driest April in São Paulo in the history of automatic measurement, which started in July 2006, therefore in 14 years.

Check out the drier months of April, by measuring the INMET automatic weather station at Mirante de Santana, which started operating on 7/25/2006

Year

Rain in April (mm)

2016

2.4

2020

7.4 (until 9 am on the 27th)

2018

27.6

2009

69.0

2013

70.8

2014

77.2

Just for a qualitative comparison, if the total of 7.4 mm registered on April 27, 2020 in the automatic station had been measured at the conventional station, which has data history since 1943, April 2020 would be the fourth driest April in 77 years.

Driest April months from 1943 to 2019

April driest months in the period 1943 to 2019 by measuring the conventional meteorological station of INMET at Mirante de Santana, which started operating in 1943.

Because of the restriction measures imposed by the covid-19 quarantine, the conventional weather station, which depends on a person to read and maintain the instruments, stopped operating in early April.

Year

Rain in April (mm)

1978

0.0

2016

2.4

2000

6.3

2020

7.4 (until 9 am on the 27th)

1963

24.3

1975

24.3

1952

24.5

1946

27.5

2018

28.0

When will it rain?

There is no expectation of rain for these last days of April in São Paulo. At the end of the week, which will be the beginning of May, a cold front will pass by the coast of São Paulo, but without the strength to cause major changes in the weather. It might even rain a little along the coast, but in the region of the city of São Paulo, at most we can have some drizzle at night in a few areas.

It is possible that municipalities in the Greater ABC and neighborhoods in the extreme south of the city of São Paulo are very cloudy with some drizzle at night on the first weekend of May. But rain should come hard after May 5th, when a big cold front should arrive strong in Brasil causing rain, not only in the South, but also in several states in the Southeast of the Midwest to the North of Brazil.

But we must remember that this type of cold front passes quickly. So, the rain will not persist for many days. Soon after the rain comes the cold and dry weather.

